Worldwide Analysis of the Sandwich Panels Market 2020-2027, Featuring Company Profiles of Key Players Including Arcelor Mittal Construction, Areco, Assan Panel AS and Fischer Profil GmbH

The Global Sandwich Panels market accounted for $1.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. High demand among real estate developers, and rise in infrastructural projects in developed and developing economies are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fire performance of some sandwich panels, and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic are hampering the market growth.



Based on the end user, the construction segment is forecast to experience strong growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for industrialization, infrastructure construction, and residential construction in developing regions. Moreover, a large number of developing countries are in the middle of long-term infrastructure enhancement plans that necessitate large-scale demand for construction materials, such as sandwich panels.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to experience strong growth during the forecast period due to the increasing housing construction market, particularly in India and China. Furthermore, low-interest rates for home mortgages have increased residential construction is the other key driving factor for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific especially in India. Tax redemption is likely to drive the construction market of middle-class houses in Asia Pacific economies.



Some of the key players profiled in the Sandwich Panels Market include Arcelor Mittal Construction, Areco, Assan Panel AS, Building Component Solutions LLC, Cornerstone Building Brands, Fischer Profil GmbH, Invespanel SL, ITALPANNELLI SRL, Kingspan Group, Paroc Group, Pioneer Coldstore & Cladding Pvt. Ltd, Rautaruukki Corporation, Safal Group, Tata Steel, and Vibgyor Steel.



Key report benefits:



Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Sandwich Panels Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glass Wool

5.3 Rock Wool



6 Global Sandwich Panels Market, By Core Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

6.3 Mineral Wool

6.4 Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

6.5 Polyurethane (PUR)



7 Global Sandwich Panels Market, By Skin Material



7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aluminum

7.3 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics (CFRT)



7.4 Fiberglass Reinforced Panel (FRP)

7.5 Steel



8 Global Sandwich Panels Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Faade Panels

8.3 Insulated Panels

8.4 Roof Panels

8.5 Side Wall Paneling

8.6 Wall Panels



9 Global Sandwich Panels Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Agricultural Buildings

9.3 Aircraft

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Cold Storage

9.6 Commercial Buildings

9.7 Construction

9.8 Industrial

9.9 Institutional and Infrastructure

9.10 Packaging

9.11 Residential Buildings

9.12 Transportation



10 Global Sandwich Panels Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ArcelorMittal Construction

12.2 Areco

12.3 Assan Panel AS

12.4 Building Component Solutions LLC

12.5 Cornerstone Building Brands

12.6 Fischer Profil GmbH

12.7 Invespanel SL

12.8 ITALPANNELLI SRL

12.9 Kingspan Group

12.10 Paroc Group

12.11 Pioneer Coldstore & Cladding Pvt. Ltd

12.12 Rautaruukki Corporation

12.13 Safal Group

12.14 Tata Steel

12.15 Vibgyor Steel



