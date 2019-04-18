Worldwide Analysis on the Electronic Cash Register Industry, 2019 to 2023 - Evolution of the Global Retail Landscape
The electronic cash register market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.
The number of SMEs that are currently using ECRs is increasing at a rapid pace, which will help the ECR vendors to expand their customer base during the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and easy access have increased the penetration of ECRs in the end-user segments. Moreover, the growth of SMEs in the retail and hospitality sectors will increase the number of checkout terminals required to ease faster checkouts.
The increase in the number of checkout terminals in the retail and hospitality environments will result in high demand for ECRs. Also, some of the SMEs in the unorganized retail and hospitality sectors do not have clearances from local governments to run their businesses. Such SMEs avoid using ECRs terminals, which affects the target sales of market vendors. Thus, the increase in adoption of ECRs by SMEs is driving the market.
Evolution of global retail landscape
The global retail environment is undergoing a drastic change with an increase in the number of outlets, especially in developing countries. Moreover, rising disposable incomes in these developing markets are compelling major retailers to increase their investments. These factors will influence the demand for ECRs in retail establishments for enabling faster checkouts, which is expected to be one of the key contributors to the growth of the market.
Growing e-commerce market
The growth in global e-commerce sales will be among the key challenges for the adoption of ECRs to support remote payments and bills. The vendors in the global cash register market cannot target the e-commerce retail sector. The global e-commerce market is witnessing a high growth in developing countries, which will affect the adoption of cash registers. This factor will continue to have a negative impact on the electronic cash register market, especially in developing countries.
Key Players
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.
- Olivetti S.p.A.
- Sharp Corporation
- Toshiba Tec Corporation
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Standard ECRs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Checkout/POS system - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Self-service POS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Shift toward cloud-based solutions
- Use of big data
- Growth of self-checkout market
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.
- Olivetti S.p.A.
- Sharp Corporation
- Toshiba Tec Corporation
