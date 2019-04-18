Worldwide Analysis on the Electronic Cash Register Industry, 2019 to 2023 - Evolution of the Global Retail Landscape

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic cash register market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.

The number of SMEs that are currently using ECRs is increasing at a rapid pace, which will help the ECR vendors to expand their customer base during the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and easy access have increased the penetration of ECRs in the end-user segments. Moreover, the growth of SMEs in the retail and hospitality sectors will increase the number of checkout terminals required to ease faster checkouts.

The increase in the number of checkout terminals in the retail and hospitality environments will result in high demand for ECRs. Also, some of the SMEs in the unorganized retail and hospitality sectors do not have clearances from local governments to run their businesses. Such SMEs avoid using ECRs terminals, which affects the target sales of market vendors. Thus, the increase in adoption of ECRs by SMEs is driving the market.

Evolution of global retail landscape

The global retail environment is undergoing a drastic change with an increase in the number of outlets, especially in developing countries. Moreover, rising disposable incomes in these developing markets are compelling major retailers to increase their investments. These factors will influence the demand for ECRs in retail establishments for enabling faster checkouts, which is expected to be one of the key contributors to the growth of the market.

Growing e-commerce market

The growth in global e-commerce sales will be among the key challenges for the adoption of ECRs to support remote payments and bills. The vendors in the global cash register market cannot target the e-commerce retail sector. The global e-commerce market is witnessing a high growth in developing countries, which will affect the adoption of cash registers. This factor will continue to have a negative impact on the electronic cash register market, especially in developing countries.

Key Players

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

Olivetti S.p.A.

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Standard ECRs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Checkout/POS system - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Self-service POS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Shift toward cloud-based solutions

Use of big data

Growth of self-checkout market

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

