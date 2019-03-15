Worldwide Analysis on the Electronic Scrap Recycling Market, 2019 - Minimum Shelf-life for Storing Electronic Devices is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Scrap Recycling Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global electronic scrap recycling market to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on electronic scrap recycling market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on electronic scrap recycling market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global electronic scrap recycling market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global electronic scrap recycling market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



Drivers

Rising environmental concerns

Minimum shelf-life for storing electronic devices

Helps in conserving natural resources

Eliminate contamination of land and water

Restraints

High cost

Opportunities

Increasing government regulations

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the electronic scrap recycling market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the electronic scrap recycling market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global electronic scrap recycling market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Highlights

2.2. Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Projection

2.3. Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type of Metals Extracted

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by E-scrap Generation

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Electronic Scrap Recycling Market



4. Electronic Scrap Recycling Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market by Type of Metals Extracted

5.1. Precious Metals

5.2. Non-ferrous

5.3. Ferrous



6. Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market by E-scrap Generation

6.1. IT Equipment and Handheld Devices

6.2. Large White Goods

6.3. Small Household Appliances

6.4. Others



7. Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Boliden Group

8.2.2. Mitsubishi Materials USA Corporation

8.2.3. Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

8.2.4. JXTG Holdings Inc.

8.2.5. Outotec

8.2.6. Eniro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

8.2.7. Glencore

8.2.8. LS-Nikko Copper Inc.

8.2.9. Ultromex Limited

8.2.10. Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.



