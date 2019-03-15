Worldwide Analysis on the Flight Tracking System Market, 2019-2027 - Implementation of ICAO Guideline for Abnormal Flight Condition from 2021 to Create Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flight Tracking System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by System and End-use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flight tracking system market accounted for US$ 342 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 549.7 Mn by 2027.

The demand for flight tracking system is largely influenced by the rise in the deployments by the commercial sector across the globe. The rising number of incidences where planes have got off-radar have proliferated the demands for installations of tracking systems and drive the flight tracking system market.

The normal flight tracking SARPs were applicable in late 2018, these SARPs established the duties of an air operator in regards to the tracking of its aircraft across its zone of operation. Whereas the SARP associated with tracking of aircraft in distress is anticipated to be implied in January 2021. These SARPs focus on the requirements for automatically tracking the flight in distress with respect to its position updates once or more in a minute.

Furthermore, as the ICAO integrated the amendment 39 and annex 6 of normal aircraft tracking in their guidance, they aren't inevitably the same in airspace mandate employed by a civil aviation regulatory agency. The mandate was implacable only by the individual civil aviation agencies having regulatory authority on their corresponding FIRs (Flight Information Regions), just as the CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority) in Australia and FAA in the United States are some of the agencies who can enact these mandates. Such mandates augur in the favor of growth of the flight tracking system market.

The exponentially burgeoning working group in the developing region has resulted in increased disposable income and freight traffic. Majority of the rising middle class was witnessed in China and India (as described by the United Nations). Furthermore, as the world continues to recover from previous economic contractions, the demand for air travel is projected to vary widely.

The rise in air travel demand has subsequently resulted in increased production of commercial aircraft, which in response have significantly contributed to the growth of flight tracking system market which would have a significant impact on the flight tracking system market. In addition, the rising trade in South America, Asia, and Africa have also significantly driven the need for enhanced connectivity, owing to this the IATA estimated production of nearly 6,250 new jets valued at US $ 300 Bn to be delivered in coming 20 years. This factor is anticipated to drive the flight tracking system market.

Some of the players present in the flight tracking system market are Honeywell International Inc., Aireon LLC, Rockwell Collins (United Technology Corporation), Garmin, Ltd., Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Spider Tracks Limited, Skytrac Systems Ltd., and Blue Sky Network. among others.

Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

2. Key Takeaways

3. Flight Tracking System Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Flight Tracking System Market - by System

3.2.2 Global Flight Tracking System Market - by End-User

3.2.3 Global Flight Tracking System Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 North America Pest Analysis

3.3.2 Europe Pest Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis

3.3.5 South America Pest Analysis

4. Flight Tracking System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Flight Traffic To Contribute To Increased Demand For New Aircrafts

4.1.2 Government Initiated Programs and Initiatives To Drive the Overall Growth In Flight Tracking System Market

4.1.3 Liberalization of Aviation System Will Have Noteworthy Impact On Flight Tracking System Market

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Radar Coverage In Developing Regions

4.2.2 Higher Cost of Implementation

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Implementation of ICAO Guideline For Abnormal Flight Condition From 2021

4.4 Future Trend

4.4.1 Advanced Technological Capabilities To Enhance the Predictive Analysis Capabilities of the Companies

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

5. Flight Tracking System Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Flight Tracking System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

6. Flight Tracking System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - System

6.1 Overview

6.2 Flight Tracking System Market Breakdown, by System, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) Market

6.4 Future Air Navigation System (Fans) Market

6.5 Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) Market

6.6 Portable Flight Tracking System (Pfts) Market

7. Flight Tracking System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - End User

7.1 Overview

7.2 Flight Tracking System Market Breakdown, by End User, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Commercial Market

7.4 Military Market

8. Flight Tracking System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Flight Tracking System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

8.3 Europe Flight Tracking System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

8.4 APAC Flight Tracking System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

8.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Flight Tracking System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

8.6 SAM Flight Tracking System Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Market Initiative

9.2 Merger and Acquisition

9.3 New Development

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product Mapping

10.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Honeywell International Inc.

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Aireon LLC

11.3 Rockwell Collins (United Technology Corporation)

11.4 Garmin Ltd.

11.5 Flyht Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

11.6 Spider Tracks Limited

11.7 Skytrac Systems Ltd.

11.8 Blue Sky Network LLC

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rt9vh4/worldwide?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

