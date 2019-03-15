Worldwide Analysis on the Smart Home Security Market, 2013-2023 (2019 Edition): A Robust Growth of 15.56% CAGR is Anticipated
DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Home Security Market: Analysis By Product Type (Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report assesses the global smart home security market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023. According to the report, the market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 15.56% during 2018-2023.
Smart Cameras and Monitoring system market segment is expected to witness growth at a noteworthy rate in the forecast period on account of increasing adoption of Smart Home Security due to growing criminal activities especially property crime coupled with increasing safety and security concerns among consumers, availability of DIY home security solutions with ease of installation and usage etc. is anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Smart Home Security in the future.
During 2018-2023, Smart Home Security Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to the evolving consumer safety and security preferences, up surge in the penetration of connected homes, growing high net worth population increasing consolidation of market players across the globe.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smart Home Security market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include emergence of Internet of things globally backed with escalating discretionary spending of consumers in recent years and growing tech savvy population especially millennials are a significant factor backing the market of Smart Home Security in the region.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Smart Home Security market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and competitive analysis in the global Smart Home Security market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Smart Home Security Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Smart Home Security Market, By Value
- By Product Type - Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors
Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Smart Home Security Market, By Value
- By Product Type - Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors
Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, India, China, Japan and South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Smart Home Security Market, By Value
- By Product Type - Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Share
- Company Analysis
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Smart Home Security Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis
5.1 By Value (2013-2017)
5.2 By Value (2018-2023)
6. Global Smart Home Security Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 By Product Type (2017, 2023)
6.1.1 Smart Alarms Market, By Value (2013-2017)
6.1.2 Smart Alarms Market, By Value (2018-2023)
6.1.3 Smart Cameras and Monitoring System Market, By Value (2013-2017)
6.1.4 Smart Camera and Monitoring System Market, By Value (2018-2023)
6.1.5 Smart Locks and Sensors Market, By Value (2013-2017)
6.1.6 Smart Locks and Sensors Market, By Value (2018-2023)
6.1.7 Smart Detectors Market, By Value (2013-2017)
6.1.8 Smart Detectors Market, By Value (2018-2023)
7. Leading Smart Home Security Companies
8. Global Smart Home Security Market: Regional Analysis
9. North America Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis
9.1 By Value (2013-2017)
9.2 By Value (2018-2023)
10. North America Smart Home Security Market: Segmental Analysis
10.1 By Product Type (2017, 2023)
11. North America Smart Home Security Market: Country Analysis
11.1 US Smart Home Security Market
11.2 Canada Smart Home Security Market
12. Europe Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis
12.1 By Value (2013-2017)
12.2 By Value (2018-2023)
13. Europe Smart Home Security Market: Segment Analysis
13.1 By System Type (2017, 2023)
14. Europe Smart Home Security Market: Country Analysis
14.1 UK Smart Home Security Market
14.2 Germany Smart Home Security Market
14.3 Spain Smart Home Security Market
14.4 France Smart Home Security Market
14.5 Rest of the Europe Smart Home Security Market (2013-2017) (2018-2023)
15. Asia Pacific Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis
15.1 By Value (2013-2017)
15.2 By Value (2018-2023)
16. Asia Pacific Smart Home Security Market: Segment Analysis
16.1 By System Type (2017, 2023)
17. Asia Pacific Smart Home Security Market: Country Analysis
17.1 India Smart Home Security Market
17.2 China Smart Home Security Market
17.3 South Korea Smart Home Security Market
17.4 Japan Smart Home Security Market
17.5 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Home Security Market (2013-2017) (2018-2023)
18. Rest of the World Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis
18.1 By Value (2013-2017)
18.2 By Value (2018-2023)
19. Rest of the World Smart Home Security Market: Segment Analysis
19.1 By Product Type (2017, 2023)
20. Global Smart Home Security Market drivers
21. Global Smart Home Security Market Restraints
22 Global Smart Home Security Market Trends
23 Porter Five Analysis
24 SWOT Analysis
25 Pricing Analysis
26. Company Profiles
26.1 ADT Corporation
26.2 Vivint Smart Home Security
26.3 SimpliSafe
26.4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
26.5 Samsung
26.6 Ring
26.7 Honeywell International
26.8 Robert Bosch
26.9 Frontpoint Home Security Solutions
26.10 Protect America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fv4z9q/worldwide?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
