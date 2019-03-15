Worldwide Analysis on the Smart Home Security Market, 2013-2023 (2019 Edition): A Robust Growth of 15.56% CAGR is Anticipated

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Home Security Market: Analysis By Product Type (Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report assesses the global smart home security market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023. According to the report, the market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 15.56% during 2018-2023.



Smart Cameras and Monitoring system market segment is expected to witness growth at a noteworthy rate in the forecast period on account of increasing adoption of Smart Home Security due to growing criminal activities especially property crime coupled with increasing safety and security concerns among consumers, availability of DIY home security solutions with ease of installation and usage etc. is anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Smart Home Security in the future.



During 2018-2023, Smart Home Security Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to the evolving consumer safety and security preferences, up surge in the penetration of connected homes, growing high net worth population increasing consolidation of market players across the globe.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Smart Home Security market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include emergence of Internet of things globally backed with escalating discretionary spending of consumers in recent years and growing tech savvy population especially millennials are a significant factor backing the market of Smart Home Security in the region.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Smart Home Security market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and competitive analysis in the global Smart Home Security market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Smart Home Security Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Smart Home Security Market, By Value

By Product Type - Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Smart Home Security Market, By Value

By Product Type - Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, India, China, Japan and South Korea (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Smart Home Security Market, By Value

By Product Type - Smart Alarms, Smart Camera and Monitoring System, Smart Locks and Sensors, Smart Detectors

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Share

Company Analysis

Customization of the Report



The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Smart Home Security Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)



6. Global Smart Home Security Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Product Type (2017, 2023)

6.1.1 Smart Alarms Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.2 Smart Alarms Market, By Value (2018-2023)

6.1.3 Smart Cameras and Monitoring System Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.4 Smart Camera and Monitoring System Market, By Value (2018-2023)

6.1.5 Smart Locks and Sensors Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.6 Smart Locks and Sensors Market, By Value (2018-2023)

6.1.7 Smart Detectors Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.8 Smart Detectors Market, By Value (2018-2023)



7. Leading Smart Home Security Companies



8. Global Smart Home Security Market: Regional Analysis



9. North America Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis

9.1 By Value (2013-2017)

9.2 By Value (2018-2023)



10. North America Smart Home Security Market: Segmental Analysis

10.1 By Product Type (2017, 2023)



11. North America Smart Home Security Market: Country Analysis

11.1 US Smart Home Security Market

11.2 Canada Smart Home Security Market



12. Europe Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis

12.1 By Value (2013-2017)

12.2 By Value (2018-2023)



13. Europe Smart Home Security Market: Segment Analysis

13.1 By System Type (2017, 2023)



14. Europe Smart Home Security Market: Country Analysis

14.1 UK Smart Home Security Market

14.2 Germany Smart Home Security Market

14.3 Spain Smart Home Security Market

14.4 France Smart Home Security Market

14.5 Rest of the Europe Smart Home Security Market (2013-2017) (2018-2023)



15. Asia Pacific Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis

15.1 By Value (2013-2017)

15.2 By Value (2018-2023)



16. Asia Pacific Smart Home Security Market: Segment Analysis

16.1 By System Type (2017, 2023)



17. Asia Pacific Smart Home Security Market: Country Analysis

17.1 India Smart Home Security Market

17.2 China Smart Home Security Market

17.3 South Korea Smart Home Security Market

17.4 Japan Smart Home Security Market

17.5 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Home Security Market (2013-2017) (2018-2023)



18. Rest of the World Smart Home Security Market: An Analysis

18.1 By Value (2013-2017)

18.2 By Value (2018-2023)



19. Rest of the World Smart Home Security Market: Segment Analysis

19.1 By Product Type (2017, 2023)



20. Global Smart Home Security Market drivers



21. Global Smart Home Security Market Restraints



22 Global Smart Home Security Market Trends



23 Porter Five Analysis



24 SWOT Analysis



25 Pricing Analysis



26. Company Profiles

26.1 ADT Corporation

26.2 Vivint Smart Home Security

26.3 SimpliSafe

26.4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

26.5 Samsung

26.6 Ring

26.7 Honeywell International

26.8 Robert Bosch

26.9 Frontpoint Home Security Solutions

26.10 Protect America



