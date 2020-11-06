Worldwide Analytical Laboratory Instruments Industry to 2030 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, AK Scientific Instruments & Bruker Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analytical Laboratory Instruments Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global analytical laboratory instruments market.

The global analytical laboratory instruments market reached a value of nearly $93.8 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow from $93.8 billion in 2019 to $110.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to an increased prevalence of chronic diseases and economic growth in developing countries. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $125.8 billion in 2025 and $170.7 billion in 2030.

Reasons to Purchase:

Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

Markets Covered:

The global analytical laboratory instruments market is segmented -

By Type: Elemental analysis; Separational analysis; Molecular analysis; Others

By End-User: Hospitals; Diagnostic laboratories; Pharmaceutical; Biotechnology; Others

Companies Mentioned: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Shimadzu Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Countries: China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increases in healthcare expenditure, economic growth in emerging markets, an aging population, and rising awareness about food testing and stringent regulations for safety. This growth was restricted by the high prices of the instruments.

Going forward, factors including technological advances, increase in healthcare access and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market. Reduction in free trade, global recession, and supply chain disruption due to the impact of COVID-19 are major factors that could hinder the growth of the analytical laboratory instruments market in the future.

The analytical laboratory instruments market is segmented by type into elemental analysis, separational analysis, molecular analysis and others. The elemental analysis was the largest segment of the analytical laboratory instruments market by type, accounting for 59% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, the molecular analysis segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the analytical laboratory instrument market, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The analytical laboratory instruments market is also segmented by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and others. The hospital was the largest segment of the analytical laboratory instruments market by end-user, accounting for 66.3% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, the biotechnology segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the analytical laboratory instruments market, at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global analytical laboratory instruments market, accounting for 34.2% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the analytical laboratory instruments market will be Africa and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.8% and 7.4% respectively.



The analytical laboratory instruments market is particularly prone to disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, as due to worldwide lockdown, production is also being halted which is causing supply chain issues.

The analytical laboratory instruments market is fragmented, with a small number of large players in the market. Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc. and Shimadzu Corporation.

The top opportunities in the analytical laboratory instruments market segmented by type will arise in the elemental analysis segment, which will gain $10,154.3 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the analytical laboratory instrument market segmented by end-users will arise in the hospital segment, which will gain $13,427.7 million of global annual sales by 2023. The analytical laboratory instruments market size will gain the most in China at $3,515.3 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the analytical market includes investing in 3D printing technology, big data analytics, automation solutions, investing in the development of 3D microscopes, M&A growth strategies and adaptability to cloud technology for higher speed and efficiency. Player-adopted strategies in the analytical laboratory instrument market include expanding manufacturing operations, investing in new product launches and in acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their service offerings.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the analytical laboratory instruments companies to focus on investing in 3D microscopes, adopting automation to achieve standardization, focus on mergers and acquisitions, offer skimmed pricing for innovative laboratory instruments, competitive pricing, expanding in emerging markets, and leveraging social media.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type

6.1.3. Segmentation By End-User

7. Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Elemental Analysis

7.2.2. Separational Analysis

7.2.3. Molecular Analysis

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Market Segmentation By End User

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.3.3. Pharmaceutical

7.3.4. Biotechnology

7.3.5. Others

8. Analytical Laboratory Instrument Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Raw Material And Component Suppliers

8.2. Manufacturers

8.3. Wholesalers And Distributors

8.4. End-Users

9. Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Trends And Strategies

9.1. 3D Printed Analytical Laboratory Instrument

9.2. Companies Investing In Big Data Analytics

9.3. Automation In Analytical Laboratory Instruments

9.4. New 3D Microscopes

9.5. Increasing Mergers And Acquisitions

9.6. Use Of Cloud Technology For Analytical Laboratory Instruments

10. Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market, COVID Impact Analysis

10.1. Pressure On Laboratory Equipment Due To Increased Need For Testing

10.2. Supply Chain Disruptions - Thermo Fisher Scientific Case Study

10.3. Automation to Meet the Challenges of COVID-19 Research - Agilent Technologies Case Study

10.4. Digital Lab Connectivity

10.5. Post-COVID Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Scenario

11. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Size And Growth

11.1. Market Size

11.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)

11.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

11.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

11.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)

11.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

11.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

12. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Segmentation

12.1. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.1.1. Elemental Analysis

12.1.2. Molecular Analysis

12.1.3. Separational Analysis

12.1.4. Others

12.2. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2.1. Hospitals

12.2.2. Pharmaceutical

12.2.3. Biotechnology

12.2.4. Diagnostic Laboratories

12.2.5. Other End-User

13. Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market, Regional And Country Analysis

13.1. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13.2. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14. Asia-Pacific Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market



15. Western Europe Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market



16. Eastern Europe Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market



17. North America Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market



18. South America Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market



19. Middle East Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market



20. Africa Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market



21. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Company Profiles

21.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

21.2.1. Company Overview

21.2.2. Products And Services

21.2.3. Business Strategy

21.2.4. Financial Overview

21.3. Danaher Corporation

21.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.2. Products And Services

21.3.3. Business Strategy

21.3.4. Financial Overview

21.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

21.4.1. Company Overview

21.4.2. Products And Services

21.4.3. Business Strategy

21.4.4. Financial Overview

21.5. Shimadzu Corporation

21.5.1. Company Overview

21.5.2. Products And Services

21.5.3. Business Strategy

21.5.4. Financial Overview

21.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

21.6.1. Company Overview

21.6.2. Products And Services

21.6.3. Business Strategy

21.6.4. Financial Overview

22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market

22.1. Sartorius Group Acquired Life Sciences Business From Danaher Corporation

22.2. Adaptas Solutions Acquired Applied Kilovolts and Analytical Instrumentation Business From L3Harris Technologies

22.3. Agilent Technologies Inc. Acquired BioTek Instruments

22.4. Agilent Technologies Inc. Acquired ACEA Biosciences Inc.

22.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Acquired Affymetrix, Inc.

22.6. VWR International Acquired Hichrom Limited

23. Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Opportunities And Strategies

23.1. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

23.2. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

23.3. Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies

23.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

23.3.2. Competitor Strategies

24. Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

24.1. Conclusions

24.2. Recommendations

24.2.1. Product

24.2.2. Price

24.2.3. Place

24.2.4. Promotion

25. Appendix

Companies Mentioned



A.KRUSS Optronic GmbH

Ace Instruments & Services Pvt Ltd.

Aczet Pvt Ltd

Advance Scientific Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AK Scientific Instruments

AMETEK Process Instruments

Analytik Jena AG

Anton Paar Ltd

Appleton Woods Ltd

BDH Middle East LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

BWB Technologies Ltd

Chemglass Life Sciences Inc.

Cleaver Scientific Ltd

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Ltd

CSI Analytical Innovations

Danaher Corporation

ECROSKHIM Co., Ltd

Elvatech Ltd

Endress+Hauser

Eppendorf

Estec Ltd

F-DGSi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ghiath Mohammad Kaki Est.

Grant Instruments

Ionicon Analytik Ges.m.b.H.

Keithley Equipment

Kimble Chase

Labex (PTY) Ltd.

LabGeni

LABOAO

Laboratory Equipment and Instruments (LOIP)

Labotec

Labstock ( Nigeria ) Limited

) Limited Maa Scientific International LLC

Malvern Panalytical

Markes International Ltd

Metrohm AG

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

MRC

Myron L Company

NanoMagnetics Instruments Ltd

Nanosurf

National Scientific Co. Ltd.

PAC L.P

Peak Scientific Instruments

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN

Rhenium

Rostec

RotaLab

Saifi International Co

Sartorius AG

Scientific Solutions

Seaward Electronic Ltd

SEM GROUP

Sherwood Scientific Ltd

Shimadzu Corporation

Signal Group Ltd

Silicol-Silicol Scientific Equipment Ltd

SP Industries

Specac Limited

Spectris plc

Spectro Scientific Inc

Stable Micro Systems

SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions

Systech Instruments Ltd

Teledyne Tekmar

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Toshvin Analytical Pvt. Ltd.

Tungsten Analytical Testing Equipment Trading LLC

Waters Corporation

Wirsam Scientific

WITec GmbH

Yamato Scientific co., ltd

ZEISS Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bow802

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

