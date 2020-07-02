Worldwide Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Industry to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market accounted for $2.79 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high cost and unfavourable reimbursement scenario are hampering market growth.



Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is a procedure, which is used to determine for a specific organism or group of organisms that are susceptible to an antibiotic. To examine the antimicrobial susceptibility, the most widely used testing methods are broth microdilution or rapid automated instrument methods. These methods are commercially used and marketed with materials and devices. Antimicrobial resistance is developed due to inaccurate diagnosis of infectious disease, lack of effective treatment guidelines, and non-adherence to the treatment regime. Primary healthcare centres of both developed and developing nations are teeming grounds for superbug infection. Microbiologists are working diligently to understand the disease etiology about the antimicrobial confrontation and develop broad-spectrum antibiotics to treat microbial infections.



Based on the application, the clinical diagnostics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as the rising burden of antimicrobial resistance, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods for diagnostic applications. These are the factors that are responsible for the large market share of this application segment.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the easy accessibility and better adoption of technologically advanced susceptibility testing methods and products. The rising prevalence of antimicrobial resistance in North America is another key factor supporting the expansion of this regional segment in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market include Accelerate, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bioanalyse, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biotron Healthcare, Conda, Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), HiMedia Laboratories, Liofilchem, Merck, Merlin, Synbiosis, Thermo, and Fisher Scientific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Automated Laboratory Instruments

5.3 Consumables

5.4 Culture and Growth Media

5.5 Culture Media

5.6 Manual Testing Products

5.6.1 Mic Strips

5.6.2 Susceptibility Plates

5.6.3 Susceptibility Testing Disks

5.7 Tests and Kits



6 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automated AST

6.3 Broth Dilution

6.4 Dilution

6.5 Disk Diffusion

6.6 Etest

6.7 Genotypic

6.8 Gradient Diffusion

6.9 Molecular Testing

6.10 Rapid Automated



7 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Testing Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Antibacterial

7.3 Antifungal

7.4 Antiparasitic

7.5 Viruses and Fastidious Organism Testing



8 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bioterrorism Surveillance

8.3 Clinical Diagnostics

8.4 Drug Discovery and Development

8.5 Environmental Monitoring

8.6 Epidemiology

8.7 Veterinary Diagnostics



9 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Contract Research Organizations

9.3 Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

9.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.5 Research and Academic Institutes



10 Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Accelerate

12.2 Alifax Holding S.p.A.

12.3 Beckman Coulter

12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.5 Bioanalyse

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.7 Biotron Healthcare

12.8 Conda

12.9 Creative Diagnostics

12.10 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

12.11 HiMedia Laboratories

12.12 Liofilchem

12.13 Merck

12.14 Merlin

12.15 Synbiosis

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific



