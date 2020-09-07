Worldwide Apparel and Leather Products Industry to 2030 - Featuring Nike, Christian Dior and H&M Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apparel And Leather Products Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global apparel and leather products market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global apparel and leather products market is expected to decline from $1028.2 billion in 2019 to $1010.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1254.2 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the apparel and leather products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Apparel And Leather Products global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider apparel and leather products market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The apparel and leather products market section of the report gives context. It compares the apparel and leather products market with other segments of the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, apparel and leather products indicators comparison.



The apparel and leather products market consists of sales of apparel and leather products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce apparel, leather and related products. Apparel producers cut and sew (i.e., purchase fabric and cut and sew to make a garment) and/or produce garments by first knitting fabric and then cutting and sewing the fabric into a garment.



The apparel manufacturing industry includes entities manufacturing full lines of ready-to-wear apparel and custom apparel: apparel contractors, performing cutting or sewing operations on materials owned by others; jobbers, performing entrepreneurial functions involved in apparel manufacturing; tailors, manufacturing custom garments for individual clients; and entities that combine knitting with the production of complete garments, but excluding producers of knitting fabric not combined with the produce of complete garments. Leather and allied product producers transform hides into leather by tanning or curing and fabricating the leather into products for final consumption, and/or produce similar products from other materials, including products (except apparel) made from "leather substitutes such as rubber, plastics, or textiles. Rubber footwear, textile luggage, and plastics purses or wallets are examples of "leather substitute" products included in this market.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global apparel and leather products market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global apparel and leather products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global apparel and leather products market.



The apparel industry has been transforming labor intensive manufacturing facilities into automated production facilities. This has enabled the textile manufacturers to produce at a lower cost. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2015, 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs. For instance, Software Automation Inc. introduced a new approach to sewing automation. The company is using advanced computer vision systems to eliminate fabric distortion issues where a camera is used to track stitching at the needle and coordinates the movement of the fabric using light weight robots.



