Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Industry to 2028 - Featuring Microsoft, Fabric Genomics and PrecisionLife Among Others

Digital genome is a comprehensive digital set of genetic material that occurs in a cell or an organism. It is a simpler way to gather information concerning chronic diseases and utilized by experts to get a nearer look of genetic disorders. A digital genome acts as a supporter that facilitates instant access to trait sequences to resolve unending custom queries.

In genomics artificial intelligence focuses on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of computer systems that can perform tasks such as mapping genomes. Artificial intelligence and machine learning methods are currently been used to overcome various problems faced by genomics such as annotating genomic sequence elements, identifying splice sites, promoters, enhancers, and positioned nucleosomes.



Factors such as key players in the market are focusing on growth strategies such as development in AI tools and collaborations which is expected to drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market over forecast period.

For instance, in May 2020, NVIDIA, a U.S. based multinational technology company, had developed new artificial intelligence and genomic sequencing capabilities to help researchers track and treat COVID-19. Moreover, in September 2019, Novartis, an American Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation and Microsoft, a U.S. based multinational technology corporation, announced a multiyear alliance which will leverage data & artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how medicines are discovered, developed, and commercialized.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Microsoft, Fabric Genomics Inc., Verge Genomics, MolecularMatch Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS, PrecisionLife Ltd, BenevolentAI, and Deep Genomics from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global artificial intelligence in digital genome market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snapshot, By Offering

Market Snapshot, By Technology

Market Snapshot, By Functionality

Market Snapshot, By Application

Market Snapshot, By End User

Market Snapshot, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Impact Analysis

Market Trends

Key Developments

PEST Analysis

Porter's Analysis

4. Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact Assessments

Government Measures To Combat COVID-19

5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Offering, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Software

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Services

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Technology, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Machine Learning

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Computer Vision

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Functionality, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Genome Sequencing

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Gene Editing

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Application, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Diagnostics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Drug Discovery & Development

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Precision Medicine

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Agriculture & Animal Research

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Other Applications

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

9. Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Diagnostics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Drug Discovery & Development

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Precision Medicine

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Agriculture & Animal Research

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Other applications

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

10. Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

11. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

NVIDIA Corporation

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

IBM

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Microsoft

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Fabric Genomics Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Verge Genomics

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

MolecularMatch Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

SOPHiA GENETICS

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

PrecisionLife Ltd

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

BenevolentAI

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Deep Genomics

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

12. Section

