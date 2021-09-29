Worldwide Audio Equipment Industry to 2026 - Rise of Audio Equipment in Automobiles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Audio Equipment Market (2021-2026) by Product, Technology, Price Range, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Audio Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 27.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41.18 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.



For composing, soundtrack, mixing, and grasping in music the technical innovation and expansion in the music industry have released the request of digital audio workstation (DAW) among musicians. The necessity for specialized audio apparatus is likely to propel the market with rising expenses on global carnivals and music concerts. The rising number of athletic events, trade shows, music gigs, motion production films, and fairs is anticipated to lead to an upsurge in demand for numerous inventive audio amplifiers. In the coming years, the new inclination will improve with the rise in acceptance of cloud-based audio workstations and increasing digitization of instruments that will drive the market growth.



Intricacy and strategy stipulate tasks for the growth of high-efficiency acoustic apparatus as there are extreme edge incorporation issues with elevated difficulty in designing mixing circuits, particularly for audio mixers and loudspeakers, which restraints the growth of the market.



Recent Developments



1. LG Launches 2020 Sound Bars Lineup. - 4th May 2020.

2. Sony Launches High Power One Box Audio System With Karaoke. - 2nd September 2020.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Wireless Audio Devices

4.1.2 Advancement in Digital Technology with Changing Media Options

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Interference Caused by Wireless Audio Devices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise of Audio Equipment in Automobiles

4.3.2 Rising Developments in Audio Products & Wifi Audio Equipment

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Design Complexity for the Development of High-Efficiency Equipment

4.4.2 Regulations by the Government for Noise Pollution

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Audio Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mixers

6.3 Amplifiers

6.4 Microphones

6.5 Audio Monitors

6.6 Others



7 Global Audio Equipment Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wired

7.3 Wireless



8 Global Audio Equipment Market, By Price Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low

8.3 Medium

8.4 High



9 Global Audio Equipment Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Automobile

9.4 Residential



10 Global Audio Equipment Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.3.3 Chile

10.3.4 Colombia

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Netherlands

10.4.7 Sweden

10.4.8 Russia

10.4.9 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Sri Lanka

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle-East and Africa

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Harman International

12.2 Dynaudio

12.3 Yamaha Corporation

12.4 Alpine Electronics

12.5 Allen & Heath

12.6 LG Electronics

12.7 Panasonic

12.8 SAMSUNG

12.9 Sony Corporation

12.10 Bose Corporation

12.12 Qualcomm

12.13 Sennheiser

12.14 Bowers & Wilkins

12.15 Harman Kardon

12.16 JBL

12.17 Klipsch Audio Technologies

12.18 Bang & Olufsen

12.19 KEF

12.20 Definitive Technology



13 Appendix

