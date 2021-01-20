Worldwide Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Industry to 2026 - Featuring Microsoft, IBM and Cisco Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global augmented and virtual reality in education market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. the report predicts the global augmented and virtual reality in education market to grow with a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. the study on augmented and virtual reality in education market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on augmented and virtual reality in education market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global augmented and virtual reality in education market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global augmented and virtual reality in education market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segment Covered

The global augmented and virtual reality in education market is segmented on the basis of components, hardware, and user types.



What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the augmented and virtual reality in education market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the augmented and virtual reality in education market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global augmented and virtual reality in education market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Highlights

2.2. Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Projection

2.3. Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Components

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Hardware

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by User Types

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market



4. Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components

5.1. Solutions

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Services



6. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware

6.1. Interactive Whiteboards

6.2. Mobile Computing Devices

6.3. VR Devices

6.4. Displays and Projectors

6.5. Security and Video Cameras

6.6. Others



7. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types

7.1. Academic

7.2. Corporate



8. Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components

8.1.2. North America Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware

8.1.3. North America Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types

8.1.4. North America Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components

8.2.2. Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware

8.2.3. Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types

8.2.4. Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Augmented anad Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Components

8.4.2. RoW Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Hardware

8.4.3. RoW Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by User Types

8.4.4. RoW Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. SABA SOFTWARE

9.2.2. GOOGLE

9.2.3. BLACKBOARD

9.2.4. Microsoft Corporation

9.2.5. IBM Corporation

9.2.6. CISCO

9.2.7. Dell

9.2.8. ORACLE

9.2.9. HTC

9.2.10. Immersive VR Education

9.2.11. Unimersiv



