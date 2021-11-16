Worldwide Automatic Identification and Data Capture Industry to 2026 - Featuring NXP Semiconductors, Sato Holdings and Toshiba TEC Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) refer to the technique of obtaining, recording and converting data into a digital file. This digital file may consist of images, audio and other digital data that can be directly entered into a computer without requiring human intervention. Some of the commonly used AIDC tools include barcode scanners, magnetic strips, smart cards, optical character recognition (OCR), fingerprint scanners (biometric systems) and radio frequency identification (RFID) systems. These tools perform activities, such as data encoding, machine scanning and data decoding and are used for asset and inventory management, security and workflow management.



Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Drivers

Increasing digitization, along with the growing automation across industries, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the automatic identification and data capture market. Furthermore, increasing awareness among end users regarding the utilization of advanced AIDC systems for data security is also driving the market growth. For instance, financial institutions are deploying solutions, such as biometrics and smart cards, to provide additional protection to financial transactions. In line with this, the utilization of these tools is increasing in the healthcare sector for improved visibility of information, accurate capturing of data and enhanced operational efficiency.



Various technological advancements, such as the development of RFID systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These devices, including scanners and tags, can be used across various sectors such as sports, manufacturing, retail, education, logistics, healthcare, and telemetry applications. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government initiatives promoting the adoption of AIDC solutions, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alien Technology LLC, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA), Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation), Godex International Co Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sato Holdings Corporation, Sick AG, Synaptics Incorporated, Toshiba TEC Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Barcode Scanners

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Magnetic Stripe Cards

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Smart Cards

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 RFID Products

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Biometric Systems

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 Manufacturing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Transportation and Logistics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Banking and Finance

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Government

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Alien Technology LLC

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Cognex Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Epson America Inc (Seiko Epson Corporation)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Godex International Co Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 NEC Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Sato Holdings Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Sick AG

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Synaptics Incorporated

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Toshiba TEC Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.13 TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.14 Zebra Technologies Corporation

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeofyt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

