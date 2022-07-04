Worldwide Automotive Aluminum Industry to 2027 - Featuring ACJ, Norsk Hydro and Dana Holding Among Others

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Aluminum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive aluminum market reached a value of US$ 25.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.34% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The automotive industry utilizes aluminum castings, extrusions and sheets to manufacture vehicle body, frame, wheels, fuel systems, heat shields and car interiors. It is also used in the production of various engine parts such as pistons, radiators and cylinder heads.

As the aluminum used in passenger and commercial vehicles is light in weight, it offers high stability, durability and cost-effectiveness. In comparison to steel, aluminum parts can help the vehicle accelerate faster and absorb a higher amount of shock in case of a crash or accident.



The growing automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to properties, such as high strength, recyclability, corrosion resistance combined with thermal and electrical conductivity, aluminum is extensively utilized in the production of passenger cars and commercial trucks and buses.

Furthermore, the adoption of robotics technology in the assembly lines to efficiently manufacture automobiles is creating a positive impact on the market. There is also an increasing usage of secondary or recycled aluminum in the manufacturing of automobiles for improved safety and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. Aluminum mixed with copper, silicon and manganese is being used for light-weight components, which in turn is leading to higher per unit usage of the metal.

Moreover, the implementation of government policies promoting the manufacturing of vehicles that reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, thus improving the carbon footprint of automobiles, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes of consumers and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alcoa Inc., Novelis, Rio Tinto Alcan, Constellium, BHP, Amg Advanced Metallurgical, UACJ Corporation, Norsk Hydro ASA, Dana Holding Corporation, Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG, Jindal Aluminium, Kaiser Aluminum, Lorin Industries, Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation, ElringKlinger AG, ThermoTec Automotive, etc.



