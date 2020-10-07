Worldwide Automotive Carbon Fiber Industry to 2026 - by Raw Material, Fiber Type & Application

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive carbon fiber market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The major factors that propel market growth include the rising application of carbon fiber in the automotive sector coupled with significant adoption of lightweight vehicles due to fuel efficiency. Carbon fibers are widely used in the automobile industry as a whole or with other composites. Various automotive components on which carbon fiber cladding are used, include ducting, manifolds, cryogenic assemblies, high-temperature pipework assemblies, and so on. Further growing demand in EV industry further provide significant opportunity to the market growth in the near future.



The global automotive carbon fiber market is segmented on the basis of raw material, fiber type, and application. On the basis of raw material, the market is sub-segmented into PAN and petroleum pitch & rayon. PAN is the predominant precursor for carbon fiber due to superior strength and stability, and higher carbon yield. PAN-based carbon fiber is widely used in the automotive industry. Based on the fiber type, the market is classified into virgin automotive carbon fiber and recycled automotive carbon fiber. Based on the application, the market is classified into the interior, exterior, structural assembly, and others.



Geographically, the study of the global automotive carbon fiber market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Among, region Asia-Pacific is projected to have a considerable growth in the global automotive carbon fiber market.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the global automotive carbon fiber market include Hexcel Corp., Teijin Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Toray Industries, Inc., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by adopting various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations to stay competitive in the market.



