Worldwide Automotive Fuel Cell Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints
Jun 24, 2020, 07:00 ET
The Global Automotive Fuel Cell market is expected to reach $14,409.71 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 55.3% during 2018 to 2026. An automotive fuel cell refers to a vehicle that is powered by hydrogen fuel for the propulsion of the automotive. The fuel is contained in high-pressure tanks and fed into a fuel cell stack, where the hydrogen and the oxygen found naturally in the air react with each other and generate electricity. Unlike conventional fuel cell vehicles that run on gasoline or diesel fuel cell vehicles combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity. The fuel stacks are available in various vehicles such as cars, RVs, buses, and trucks.
The factors such as increasing government initiatives, investment for the development of fuel cell technology, increasing use of fuel cells in the transportation sector, and growing awareness among customers are driving the market growth. However, hard to detect hydrogen leakages is hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for fuel cell vehicles in automotive and transportation and FCEV commercial freight truck developments are the opportunities of automotive fuel cell market.
Depending on component, fuel stack segment is anticipated to have lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to intensive R&D activities in the field of fuel cell technology. The fuel cell stack is an essential component of the fuel cell system. To generate more power and electricity, individual fuel cells are stacked. This assembly is called a fuel cell stack. Fuel stack is the most expensive component of a fuel cell system. The size of the stack defines the power output of the fuel cell. The number of fuel cell stacks can be increased to generate more power and electricity. As the stack size increases, the cost per unit power generated decreases. Hence, fuel cells are efficient for long-range transportation.
The key vendors mentioned are Ballard Power Systems, Inc., Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Daimler AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hydrogenics Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, ITM Power PLC, Nedstack fuel cell technology BV, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Plug Power Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Proton Power Systems PLC, Toray Industries, Sunrise Power Co., LTD., Bosch, and Audi.
