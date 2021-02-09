Worldwide Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Industry to 2027 - Government Regulations to Reduce Emission of Harmful Gases are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market by Vehicle Type, Component, and Pump Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive hydrostatic fan drive system is an engine cooling system for heavy vehicles. It provides desired cooling for a wide-range of applications ranging from forestry and agriculture machinery to buses and construction equipment. Automotive hydrostatic fan drive system maintains optimal operating temperature for combustion engines, under various conditions irrespective of the speed of the combustion engine. It allows mobile equipment, commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and coaches to meet the stringent guidelines regarding emission, and noise.



The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to stringent government rules for emission of harmful gases from vehicles.



The global automotive hydrostatic fan drive market is segmented based on vehicle type, component, pump type and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into on-road vehicle and off-road vehicle. On-road vehicle type is further divided into bus and trucks. Construction & mining vehicles, agricultural vehicles are studied under the off-road vehicle type segment. Based on component, the market is categorized into variable axial piston pump, fixed gear motor, engine control unit, oil cooler, and hydraulic valves & sensors. Based on pump type, it is classified as fixed displacement pump and variable displacement pump. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market include Eaton, Parker Hannifin, JTEKT HPI, Roxroth Bosch, Hydraforce Hydraulics, Danfoss, Bucher Hydraulics, Concentric AB, Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Casappa S. p. A., and others.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Key Player Positioning (2019)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Government Regulations to Reduce Emission of Harmful Gases

3.5.1.2. High Need for Hydrostatic Fan Drive System

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Initial and Maintenance Cost

3.5.2.2. Adoption of Electric Vehicle Across the Globe

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growing Demand for Low-Emission Off-Highway Vehicles in LAMEA

3.5.4. Impact of Covid-19 on the Market



Chapter 4: Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Vehicle Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. On-Road Vehicles

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.2.1. Bus

4.2.2.2. Truck

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3. Off-Road Vehicles

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.2.1. Construction & Mining

4.3.2.2. Agricultural

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. Train, Metros and Trams

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Component

5.1. Overview

5.2. Variable Axial Piston Pump

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Fixed Gear Motor

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Engine Control Unit

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.5. Oil Cooler

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.6. Hydraulic Valves & Sensors

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Pump Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Fixed Displacement Pump

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Variable Displacement Pump

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profile

8.1. Bosch Rexroth AG (Bosch)

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Business Performance

8.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Bucher Hydraulics

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Business Performance

8.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Casappa S. P. A.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.4. Concentric Ab

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business Performance

8.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Danfoss

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Business Performance

8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Eaton

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Hydraforce Hydraulics

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.7.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Jtekt Hpi

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Parker Hannifin Corp

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Operating Business Segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Business Performance

8.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics Inc.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Product Portfolio



