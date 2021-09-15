Worldwide Automotive Labels Industry to 2026 - Ongoing Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities
Sep 15, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Labels Market Research Report by Raw Material, by Identification Technology, by Application, by Mechanism, by Printing Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Labels Market size was estimated at USD 6,734.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,132.48 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.24% to reach USD 9,687.37 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Labels Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Labels Market, including 3M, Adhesive Research, Inc., Advantage Labeling & Packaging, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Worldwide, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., Clarion Safety Systems, Computer Imprintable Label Systems Ltd., Dunmore, Grand Rapids Label Co, H.B. Fuller Company, Identco, Imagetek Labels, Label-Aid Systems, Inc., Lewis Label Products Corporation, Polyonics, Inc., Resource Label Group, Sika AG, tesa SE, UPM Raflatac, Inc., Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., and William Frick & Company.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Labels Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Labels Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Labels Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Labels Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Labels Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Labels Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Labels Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for environmentally effective label production
5.1.1.2. Rising implementation of smart labels such as RFID and barcode
5.1.1.3. Need from the labeling for compliance with regulatory authorities
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High initial cost of manufacturing
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging new product launches in the automotive labeling
5.1.3.2. Ongoing demand for electric vehicles
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lower profit for small manufacturers
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Automotive Labels Market, by Raw Material
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
6.3. Polycarbonate
6.4. Polyethylene
6.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate
6.6. Polypropylene
6.7. Polyurethane
6.8. Polyvinyl Chloride
7. Automotive Labels Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Asset Labels
7.3. Branding Labels
7.4. Dome Labels
7.5. Warning & Safety Labels
8. Automotive Labels Market, by Identification Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Barcode
8.3. Hologram
8.4. RFID
9. Automotive Labels Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Engine Components
9.3. Exterior Labels
9.4. Interior Labels
10. Automotive Labels Market, by Mechanism
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Glue-Applied Labeling
10.3. Heat Transfer
10.4. In-Mold Labeling
10.5. Pressure-Sensitive Labeling
11. Automotive Labels Market, by Printing Technology
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Digital Printing
11.3. Flexography
11.4. Offset
11.5. Screen Printing
12. Americas Automotive Labels Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Automotive Labels Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Thailand
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Labels Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. France
14.3. Germany
14.4. Italy
14.5. Netherlands
14.6. Qatar
14.7. Russia
14.8. Saudi Arabia
14.9. South Africa
14.10. Spain
14.11. United Arab Emirates
14.12. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
16.1. 3M
16.2. Adhesive Research, Inc.
16.3. Advantage Labeling & Packaging, Inc.
16.4. Avery Dennison Corporation
16.5. Brady Worldwide, Inc.
16.6. CCL Industries, Inc.
16.7. Clarion Safety Systems
16.8. Computer Imprintable Label Systems Ltd.
16.9. Dunmore
16.10. Grand Rapids Label Co
16.11. H.B. Fuller Company
16.12. Identco
16.13. Imagetek Labels
16.14. Label-Aid Systems, Inc.
16.15. Lewis Label Products Corporation
16.16. Polyonics, Inc.
16.17. Resource Label Group
16.18. Sika AG
16.19. tesa SE
16.20. UPM Raflatac, Inc.
16.21. Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc.
16.22. William Frick & Company
17. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cww9ln
