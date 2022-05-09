Worldwide Automotive Motors Industry to 2027 - Featuring BorgWarner, Buhler Motor and Continental Among Others

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive motors market reached a value of US$ 35.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 49.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive motor refers to a machine used in vehicles that convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. It consists of a rotator, stator, encoder, conducting wire, amplifier and frame. Brushless direct current (DC), traction, stepper and DC brushed are some of the commonly used automotive motors.

They are widely used in passenger cars, battery electric vehicles (BEV), two-wheelers, heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) for enhancing performance, safety, comfort, convenience and security. Automotive motors generate more power, have higher thermal efficiency and are cost-effective. As a result, these motors are commonly incorporated in power window motors, seat cooling fans, sunroof, alternators, wiper systems, power steering motors, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and anti-lock brake systems.



Automotive Motors Market Trends

The increasing demand for safety and convenience features in vehicles is driving the growth of the market. Automotive motors are widely used in advanced infotainment systems, heads-up displays, central controllers, anti-lock braking systems and gesture control systems. Moreover, the widespread adoption of brushed direct current (DC) motors due to their numerous advantages, such as easy speed control, cost-effectiveness, and high power, is also favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the introduction of compact and high-efficiency automotive motors that assist in simplified production processes and minimum wastes, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe due to the rising environmental consciousness and the rising emphasis on the utilization of renewable energy is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the introduction of smart automotive motors for performing complex operations and increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BorgWarner Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Buhler Motor GmbH, Continental AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MITSUBA Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Ricardo PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG and Valeo.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global automotive motors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive motors market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the motor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive motors market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Motors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Motor Type

6.1 Brushed DC Motor

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Brushless DC Motor

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Stepper Motor

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Traction Motor

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Electric Vehicle

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Segments

7.1.2.1 BEV

7.1.2.2 PHEV

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Electric Vehicle

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 Passenger

7.2.2.2 LCV

7.2.2.3 HCV

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aftermarket

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Safety

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Comfort

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Performance

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 BorgWarner Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Buhler Motor GmbH

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Continental AG

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 MAHLE GmbH

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 MITSUBA Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Nidec Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Ricardo PLC

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Siemens AG

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.14 Valeo

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

