Worldwide Automotive Sunroof Industry to 2026 - Featuring Webasto Roof Systems, ACS France SAS and Inteva Products Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Sunroof Market By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, SUV, Sedan and Others), By Material Type (Glass, Fabric and Others), By Sunroof Type, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Sunroof Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Growth of the automotive sunroof market is majorly attributable to the technological advancements in the automotive industry and the increasing demand of luxury cars. Moreover, the growing production of customized sunroof tracks is a major trend boosting the Global Automotive Sunroof Market. Among all the types of material used in the making of sunroofs, glass accounted for majority of the Global Automotive Sunroof Market in 2020 and it is predicted to remain as the largest material type in the global market throughout the forecast period.



The European automotive sunroof market was the largest in 2020 due to consistent increase in vehicle production across the region. Moreover, the presence of major automotive companies in the region is also positively impacting the market growth throughout the forecast period. Germany is expected to have a great growth landscape for the automotive sunroof market throughout the forecast period. Rising production of premium vehicles and SUVs as well as increase in the sales is fueling the market growth in Germany. Furthermore, rise in the demand for premium cars and better aesthetic appeal of the glass surface area in automobiles including larger sunroofs propel the growth for the automotive sunroof market, globally.



Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Sunroof Market are Webasto Roof Systems Inc., ACS France SAS, Inteva Products LLC, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Aisin World Corp. of America Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Johnan America Inc., Signature Automotive Products LLC, Magna International Inc., MITSUBA Corporation etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Sunroof Market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Sunroof Market based on vehicle type, material type, sunroof type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Sunroof Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. In the Global Automotive Sunroof Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Sunroof Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Automotive Sunroof Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the Global Automotive Sunroof Market.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Automotive Sunroof Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Sunroof Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Technical Feasibility

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



6. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Overview



7. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, SUV, Sedan and Others)

7.2.2. By Material Type (Glass, Fabric and Others)

7.2.3. By Sunroof Type (Pop-Up Sunroofs, Built-In Sunroof Systems, Tilt 'N Slide, Top Mount, Panoramic, Foldable, Removable and Solar Type)

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Company

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Europe Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. Europe: Country Analysis



10. North America Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. North America: Country Analysis



11. South America Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

11.4. South America: Country Analysis



12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Sunroof Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index

12.4. MEA: Country Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Opportunities

13.3. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

14.2.1 Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

14.2.2 ACS France SAS

14.2.3 Inteva Products, LLC

14.2.4 Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

14.2.5 Aisin World Corp. of America, Inc.

14.2.6 Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

14.2.7 Johnan America Inc.

14.2.8 Signature Automotive Products, LLC

14.2.9 Magna International Inc.

14.2.10 MITSUBA Corporation



16. Strategic Recommendation



17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



