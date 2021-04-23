Worldwide Automotive Surround View Systems Industry to 2026 - Featuring Valeo, Magna International and Continental Among Others

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive surround view systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Automotive surround view systems refer to intelligent camera systems which provide a complete 360 view of the vehicle on an LCD screen that is placed on the dashboard. These systems play an important role in assisting the driver during parking and maneuvering the vehicle. They also offer other benefits such as enabling the driver to get a sharp view on all sides; removing the blind spots; lowering distractions of the driver and improving traffic safety. Over the years, these systems have evolved from low-resolution to high-resolution cameras, providing real-time bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings. These advantages have significantly contributed to the installation of these systems in modern automobiles. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive surround view systems market to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2021-2026



Advancements in the automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies have led to an increase in the sales of automotive surround view systems. the manufacturers have increased research and development to develop surround view systems with higher accuracy and advanced features. For instance, they are offering sonar-based systems that judge the distance between obstacles and give the user a warning when an object comes near another object.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive surround view systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the automotive surround view systems market in any manner.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players Valeo, Magna International, Continental AG, Clarion, Denso, Renesas Electronics, Aisin Seiki, Texas Instruments, Ambarella, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Xylon - logicBRICKS, Renesas Electronics, Mobileye, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What is the market size for the global automotive surround view systems market?

2. What is the global automotive surround view systems market growth?

3. What are the global automotive surround view systems market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global automotive surround view systems market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive surround view systems market?

6. What is the global automotive surround view systems market breakup by type?

7. What is the global automotive surround view systems market breakup by functioning?

8. What is the global automotive surround view systems market breakup by vehicle type?

9. What is the global automotive surround view systems market breakup by end-user?

10. What are the major regions in the global automotive surround view systems market?

11. Who are the key companies/players in the global automotive surround view systems market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Functioning

5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Type

9.1 Touch Screen Control

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Infrared Remote Control

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Functioning

10.1 Automatic

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Manual

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

11.1 Commercial Vehicles

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Passenger Vehicles

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by End-User

12.1 Aftermarket

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 OEMs

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North America

13.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Europe

13.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Middle East and Africa

13.4.1 Market Trends

13.4.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Forecast



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Valeo

14.3.2 Magna International

14.3.3 Continental AG

14.3.4 Clarion

14.3.5 Denso

14.3.6 Renesas Electronics

14.3.7 Aisin Seiki

14.3.8 Texas Instruments

14.3.9 Ambarella

14.3.10 Bosch Mobility Solutions

14.3.11 Xylon - logicBRICKS

14.3.12 Renesas Electronics

14.3.13 Mobileye



