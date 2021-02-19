Worldwide Automotive Torque Converter Industry to 2026 - Players Include Sonnax Transmission, Schaeffler Technologies & Valeo Among Others
Feb 19, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Torque Converter Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV), By Electric Vehicle (HEV, PHEV and BEV), By Transmission Type (AT, AMT, DCT and CVT), By Component, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Torque Converter Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% until 2026, due to growing preference towards automatic transmission and the increasing demand of premium vehicles. The market for passenger cars among all the vehicle types was the largest in the global market in 2020 and it is predicted to account for majority of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market during the forecast period. The growth of the passenger cars segment is majorly attributable to the increasing penetration of automatics in passenger cars. Also, the growing demand for automatic hydraulic transmission vehicles and CVT passenger vehicles are major factors driving the growth of automotive torque converters in the passenger vehicle segment.
Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the North American automotive torque converter market is estimated to account for a considerable portion of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American market for torque converters is mainly attributable to the increasing demand for sports sedans and high-performance cars in the region. Technological advancements in torque converters will be one of the key trends gaining traction in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market during the next few years.
Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market are Sonnax Transmission Company Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Valeo, JATCO Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., EXEDY Corporation, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Transtar Industries Inc. etc.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market, in terms of Value & Volume
- To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market based on vehicle type, electric vehicle type, transmission type, component and regional distribution
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Torque Converter Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Technical Feasibility
5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
6. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Overview
7. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV)
7.2.2. By Electric Vehicle (HEV, PHEV and BEV)
7.2.3. By Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission (AT), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT))
7.2.4. By Component (Clutch Plate, Stator, Impeller, Damper, Turbine and Others)
7.2.5. By Company
7.2.6. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9. Europe Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. Europe: Country Analysis
10. North America Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. North America: Country Analysis
11. South America Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index
11.4. South America: Country Analysis
12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3. Market Attractiveness Index
12.4. MEA: Country Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Opportunities
13.3. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
15.2.1 Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc.
15.2.2 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
15.2.3 Valeo SA
15.2.4 JATCO Ltd
15.2.5 Isuzu Motors Ltd.
15.2.6 EXEDY Corporation
15.2.7 Continental AG
15.2.8 BorgWarner Inc.
15.2.9 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
15.2.10 Transtar Industries, Inc.
16. Strategic Recommendation
17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os94uj
