Worldwide Autonomous Vehicle Industry to 2027 - Featuring Daimler, Ford Motor, General Motors and Tesla Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous vehicle market reached a value of US$ 42.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 297.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Autonomous vehicle (AV), or a driverless vehicle, refers to an automobile that can operate independently without any human intervention. It can perform necessary functions by sensing and responding to external conditions and surroundings through superior and in-built programs.

It consists of advanced sensor technology, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), complex algorithm processors, smart control systems and actuators to gather information and perform tasks and responsive actions, such as steering, braking and acceleration. In comparison to the human-driven vehicles, AVs offer increased safety on the road, minimize human errors and fatigue and can be driven by individuals with physical disabilities.



Significant growth in the automotive industry, along with rapid digitization, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for safe and efficient mode of transportation is also driving the market growth. This has resulted to a growing preference among consumers for AVs with internet connectivity, safety alerts, automatic crash notifications and enhanced engine controls.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, AV manufacturers are also using efficient light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and radio detection and ranging (RADAR) sensing technology for extensive monitoring and generation of 3D maps of the surroundings. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting auto-tech, along with innovations in connected vehicle technology and dynamic mobility applications, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Volvo, AUDI Aktiengesellschaft (Volkswagen Group), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc. and Waymo LLC (Alphabet Inc.).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global autonomous vehicle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global autonomous vehicle market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the level of automation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global autonomous vehicle market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Autonomous Vehicle Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software and Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Level of Automation

7.1 Level 3

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Level 4

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Level 5

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Transportation and Logistics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military and Defense

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AB Volvo

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 AUDI Aktiengesellschaft (Volkswagen Group)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Daimler AG

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Ford Motor Company

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 General Motors

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Tesla Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Toyota Motor Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Uber Technologies Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Waymo LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ndtd5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets