Worldwide B2C E-Commerce and Online Payments Market: Overview of Global Developments Amid COVID-19 Impact

DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payments: 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Citizens in many areas of the world are being told by health or political authorities to remain in their homes to help halt the spread of COVID-19. As consumers are restricted in movement, they turn to online shopping for essential items to sustain their families. With schools closed and workers encouraged to work from home wherever possible, online sales of health products, food, and some educational and home office items have surged. The report cites the increase in such product categories in various countries around the world in the first quarter of 2020.



Increase in online sales of essential items amidst the pandemic offset by drop in travel, big ticket items

Even though the number of online orders in some nations has increased greatly, the decrease in the purchase of travel arrangements and higher-priced items could contribute to lower total online revenues, as projected in the report. Brick and mortar sales are projected to undergo an even greater decrease because of the economic uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to contribute to E-Commerce garnering an even greater share of total retail sales globally.

Online payments increase in the COVID-19 crisis

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus has led to a movement to digital alternatives to cash in stores as well as for payment of orders initiated online. Some consumers avoid cash as a COVID-19 vector, others simply move to plastic or digital payments as a consequence of ordering online. However, the report suggests that even though the number of online payment transactions has spiked, the total value of online payments will likely be lower for the current fiscal year as fewer big ticket items and less travel arrangements are purchased by consumers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

COVID-19 Impact on B2C E-Commerce, March 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Online Payment, March 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Online Travel, March 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Online Food Delivery, March 2020

Breakdown of Perceived Changes in Frequency of Buying Products Online That Were Normally Bought In-Store, in % of Internet Users, March 2020 vs. February 2020

vs. Year-on-Year Change in Weekly E-Commerce Sales of FMCG, By Selected Countries, in %, End of February/ Early March 2020

Shopping Activities Done More Often Than Usual Since the Coronavirus Outbreak, in % of Consumers in Canada , the UK, and the USA , March 2020

, the UK, and the , Expected Change in Shopping Behavior Due to Coronavirus Outbreak According to Consumers in Canada , the UK, and the USA , in % of Consumers, March 2020

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Europe

5. North America

6. Latin America

7. Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Inc

Amazon.com Inc.

Booking Holdings

Expedia Group

Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd.

Instacart Inc.

Mastercard Inc.

Meituan Dianping

Next Plc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Qunar.com Inc.

Skrill Ltd.

Square Inc.

Trip.com Inc.

Trivago NV

Uber Technologies Inc.

Visa Inc.

Walmart Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbp0ix

