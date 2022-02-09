Worldwide Baby Wipes Industry to 2027 - Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark and Unicharm Among Others

Feb 09, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Wipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby wipes market reached a value of US$ 4.60 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.65 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Baby wipes are disposable cloths used to cleanse a baby's body which are saturated with a solution of gentle or tender cleaning ingredients. These wipes are made of both fibres such as rayon and cotton as well as plastic resins including polypropylene, polyester and polyethylene. Baby wipes are mostly sold in plastic tubs that keep the fabric damp and allow easy dispensing. Nowadays, baby wipes are gaining traction as they are safe and effective, ensure thorough cleansing and help in maintaining healthy baby skin
The growing disposable incomes across the globe have resulted in an increased purchasing power of the consumers. As a result, parents are ready to spend on expensive products for their babies, which has created a lucrative market for the manufacturers. Further, with a rise in the number of working women, especially in the developing regions, the demand for baby care products has amplified which, in turn, is propelling the sales of baby wipes. Moreover, the prevalence of e-commerce, increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene among the consumers and improving standards of living are some of the other factors catalysing the market growth
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation and SCA
This report provides a deep insight into the global baby wipes market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the baby wipes industry in any manner
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global baby wipes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global baby wipes market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global baby wipes market?
- Which are the popular product types in the global baby wipes market?
- What are the key technologies used in the global baby wipes market?
- What are the major distribution channels in the global baby wipes market?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global baby wipes market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global baby wipes market?
- What is the structure of the global baby wipes market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global baby wipes market?
- How are baby wipes manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Baby Wipes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Spunlace
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Airlaid
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Coform
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Needlepunch
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Composite
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Dry Wipes
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wet Wipes
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Pharmacies
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 Baby Wipes Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Johnson & Johnson
11.3.1.1 Company Overview
11.3.1.2 Description
11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.1.4 Financials
11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.2 Procter & Gamble
11.3.2.1 Company Overview
11.3.2.2 Description
11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.2.4 Financials
11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
11.3.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.3.2 Description
11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.3.4 Financials
11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.4 Unicharm Corporation
11.3.4.1 Company Overview
11.3.4.2 Description
11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.4.4 Financials
11.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.5 SCA
11.3.5.1 Company Overview
11.3.5.2 Description
11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.5.4 Financials
11.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis
