Worldwide Bacteriophage Industry to 2026 - Research to Establish Bacteriophage as An Effective Vaccine Delivery System Presents Opportunities

The report on the global bacteriophage market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global bacteriophage market to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on bacteriophage market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on bacteriophage market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bacteriophage market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bacteriophage market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The rising use of biocontrol agents in the petroleum and agriculture industry will boost the market growth

The increasing research and development funding for investigating bacteriophage therapy in clinical applications boosts the growth of the market

2) Restraints

High cost for therapy of bacteriophage therapy hinders the growth of the bacteriophage market

3) Opportunities

Increasing research for the establishment of bacteriophage as an effective vaccine delivery system creates growth opportunities

Segment Covered

The global bacteriophage market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Bacteriophage Market by Type

DsDNA Bacteriophage

SsDNA Bacteriophage

SsRNA Bacteriophage

The Global Bacteriophage Market by Application

Clinical Application

Phage Display

Environmental Application

Veterinary

Phage Therapy

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bacteriophage market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bacteriophage market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bacteriophage market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Bacteriophage Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Bacteriophage Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Bacteriophage Market



4. Bacteriophage Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Bacteriophage Market by Type

5.1. dsDNA Bacteriophage

5.2. ssDNA Bacteriophage

5.3. ssRNA Bacteriophage



6. Global Bacteriophage Market by Application

6.1. Clinical Application

6.2. Phage Display

6.3. Environmental Application

6.4. Veterinary

6.5. Phage Therapy



7. Global Bacteriophage Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Bacteriophage Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Bacteriophage Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Bacteriophage Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Bacteriophage Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Bacteriophage Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Bacteriophage Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bacteriophage Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bacteriophage Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bacteriophage Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Bacteriophage Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Bacteriophage Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Bacteriophage Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bacteriophage Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Phage Biotech Ltd.

8.2.2. Fixed-Phage Limited

8.2.3. InnoPhage Ltd.

8.2.4. EnBiotix Inc.

8.2.5. Pherecydes Pharma SA

8.2.6. TechnoPhage SA

8.2.7. Versatile Bio Fuels Pvt. Ltd.

8.2.8. Federal State Scientific Industrial Company MICROGEN

8.2.9. Intralytix, Inc.

8.2.10. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation

