Worldwide Bariatric Surgery Industry to 2025 - Key Growth Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for bariatric surgery, including services and devices. It provides a detailed description of the different types of bariatric procedures (invasive and noninvasive) and relevant devices.

Bariatric procedures include sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, gastric banding, one anastomosis gastric bypass and others. Bariatric devices are segmented into assisting and implantable devices. This report also covers a detailed study of conditions, obesity and diabetes, which are the major reasons for the uptake of bariatric procedures, worldwide.

An in-depth analysis of the global market for bariatric surgery and devices includes historical data and market projection on sales by procedure type, device type, end-user and region. The regulatory aspects concerning the bariatric surgery market include marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with a description, regulatory status and clinical trials and reimbursement.

For in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants and associations, competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market shares have been provided in this report. This report also discusses driving and restraining factors of the global bariatric surgery and device market and trends and opportunities in the market.

Report Includes:

44 data tables and 22 additional tables

An overview of the global market for services and devices for bariatric surgery

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of market size and forecast, technological advancements within the industry and market share analysis of services and devices of bariatric surgery based on procedure type, device type, end user, and region

An introduction to obesity, common tools to diagnose obesity including BMI, waist circumference, and skinfold thickness, and discussion on risk factors related to obesity such as type 2 diabetes

Discussion on economic burden and epidemiology of obesity and detailed description of diabetes including symptoms and risk factors, epidemiology and medication and insulin therapy

Description of bariatric surgery procedures including laparoscopic, endoscopic, and open surgery and discussion on benefits, limitations and complications of bariatric surgeries, and information on bariatric surgery devices such as assisting, suturing and stapling devices

Coverage of key marketed, pipeline and abandoned products within bariatric devices technologies; and insight into the reimbursement scenario and international classification of diseases and codes for key bariatric procedures

Global company share analysis of the leading companies dealing in bariatric assisting devices and bariatric implantable devices

Company profiles of major industry players, including Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Ethicon Endo-Surgery (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic Plc and ReShape Lifesciences

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Introduction to Obesity and Its Threat to World Health

Chapter 4 Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

Chapter 5 Overview of Bariatric Procedures

Chapter 6 Overview of Bariatric Devices

General Overview

Types of Bariatric Surgical Devices

Assisting Devices

Implantable Devices

Weight-Management Devices

Stomach Space Occupying Devices

Oral Volume Restriction Products

Bariatric Device End-User Segments

Hospitals

Bariatric Surgical Clinics/Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Service/Device Type

Bariatric Services/Procedures

Global Market for Bariatric Devices

Assisting Bariatric Devices

Implantable Devices

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Bariatric Services/Procedures

Bariatric Services/Procedures by End User

North American End-User Market

European End-User Market

Asian End-User Market

ROW End-User Market

Global Market for Bariatric Devices by End User

North American Market for Bariatric Device End Users

European Market for Bariatric Device End Users

Asian Market for Bariatric Device End Users

ROW Market for Bariatric Device End Users

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Bariatric Services/Procedures

Bariatric Services/Procedures by Region

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Global Market for Bariatric Devices

Market for Bariatric Devices by Region

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Market Growth Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Growth Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Bariatric Assisting Devices

Bariatric Implantable Devices

Recent Industry Activities

Chapter 12 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Chapter 13 Marketed, Pipeline and Abandoned Products

Key Marketed Bariatric Devices/Technologies

Key Products/Technologies in Assisting Bariatric Devices

Key Products/Technologies in Implantable Bariatric Devices

Key Emerging/Pipeline Bariatric Products/Technologies

Abandoned Bariatric Products

Chapter 14 Reimbursement

United States

Europe

Japan

Other Asian Countries

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Allurion Technologies

A.M.I. (Agency For Medical Innovations)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Applied Medical

Asensus Surgical Inc.

Aspire Bariatrics Inc.

Baronova Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

BFKW

Boehringer Laboratories Llc

Conmed Corp.

Cook Medical Llc (A Part Of Cook Group)

Cousin Biotech

Endogastric Solutions Inc.

Endosphere Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Part Of Johnson & Johnson)

Fengh Medical Co., Ltd.

Gelesis

GI Dynamics Inc.

GI Windows

Helioscopie

Inqpharm

Keyron Ltd.

Medicone

Medsil

Medtronic Plc

Mid

Neurovalens Ltd.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Reshape Lifesciences Inc.

Scientific Intake

Sklar Corp.

Spatz Medical

Usgi Medical Inc.

Valentx Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Chapter 16 Industry And Professional Organizations

