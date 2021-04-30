Worldwide Bariatric Surgery Industry to 2025 - Key Growth Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bariatric Surgery: Global Markets for Services and Devices 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for bariatric surgery, including services and devices. It provides a detailed description of the different types of bariatric procedures (invasive and noninvasive) and relevant devices.
Bariatric procedures include sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, gastric banding, one anastomosis gastric bypass and others. Bariatric devices are segmented into assisting and implantable devices. This report also covers a detailed study of conditions, obesity and diabetes, which are the major reasons for the uptake of bariatric procedures, worldwide.
An in-depth analysis of the global market for bariatric surgery and devices includes historical data and market projection on sales by procedure type, device type, end-user and region. The regulatory aspects concerning the bariatric surgery market include marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with a description, regulatory status and clinical trials and reimbursement.
For in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants and associations, competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market shares have been provided in this report. This report also discusses driving and restraining factors of the global bariatric surgery and device market and trends and opportunities in the market.
Report Includes:
- 44 data tables and 22 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for services and devices for bariatric surgery
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Evaluation of market size and forecast, technological advancements within the industry and market share analysis of services and devices of bariatric surgery based on procedure type, device type, end user, and region
- An introduction to obesity, common tools to diagnose obesity including BMI, waist circumference, and skinfold thickness, and discussion on risk factors related to obesity such as type 2 diabetes
- Discussion on economic burden and epidemiology of obesity and detailed description of diabetes including symptoms and risk factors, epidemiology and medication and insulin therapy
- Description of bariatric surgery procedures including laparoscopic, endoscopic, and open surgery and discussion on benefits, limitations and complications of bariatric surgeries, and information on bariatric surgery devices such as assisting, suturing and stapling devices
- Coverage of key marketed, pipeline and abandoned products within bariatric devices technologies; and insight into the reimbursement scenario and international classification of diseases and codes for key bariatric procedures
- Global company share analysis of the leading companies dealing in bariatric assisting devices and bariatric implantable devices
- Company profiles of major industry players, including Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Ethicon Endo-Surgery (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic Plc and ReShape Lifesciences
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Introduction to Obesity and Its Threat to World Health
Chapter 4 Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes
Chapter 5 Overview of Bariatric Procedures
Chapter 6 Overview of Bariatric Devices
- General Overview
- Types of Bariatric Surgical Devices
- Assisting Devices
- Implantable Devices
- Weight-Management Devices
- Stomach Space Occupying Devices
- Oral Volume Restriction Products
- Bariatric Device End-User Segments
- Hospitals
- Bariatric Surgical Clinics/Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Service/Device Type
- Bariatric Services/Procedures
- Global Market for Bariatric Devices
- Assisting Bariatric Devices
- Implantable Devices
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
- Bariatric Services/Procedures
- Bariatric Services/Procedures by End User
- North American End-User Market
- European End-User Market
- Asian End-User Market
- ROW End-User Market
- Global Market for Bariatric Devices by End User
- North American Market for Bariatric Device End Users
- European Market for Bariatric Device End Users
- Asian Market for Bariatric Device End Users
- ROW Market for Bariatric Device End Users
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Bariatric Services/Procedures
- Bariatric Services/Procedures by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- Global Market for Bariatric Devices
- Market for Bariatric Devices by Region
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
- Market Growth Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
- Market Growth Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Bariatric Assisting Devices
- Bariatric Implantable Devices
- Recent Industry Activities
Chapter 12 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 13 Marketed, Pipeline and Abandoned Products
- Key Marketed Bariatric Devices/Technologies
- Key Products/Technologies in Assisting Bariatric Devices
- Key Products/Technologies in Implantable Bariatric Devices
- Key Emerging/Pipeline Bariatric Products/Technologies
- Abandoned Bariatric Products
Chapter 14 Reimbursement
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
- Other Asian Countries
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Allurion Technologies
- A.M.I. (Agency For Medical Innovations)
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
- Applied Medical
- Asensus Surgical Inc.
- Aspire Bariatrics Inc.
- Baronova Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- BFKW
- Boehringer Laboratories Llc
- Conmed Corp.
- Cook Medical Llc (A Part Of Cook Group)
- Cousin Biotech
- Endogastric Solutions Inc.
- Endosphere Inc.
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Part Of Johnson & Johnson)
- Fengh Medical Co., Ltd.
- Gelesis
- GI Dynamics Inc.
- GI Windows
- Helioscopie
- Inqpharm
- Keyron Ltd.
- Medicone
- Medsil
- Medtronic Plc
- Mid
- Neurovalens Ltd.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc.
- Reshape Lifesciences Inc.
- Scientific Intake
- Sklar Corp.
- Spatz Medical
- Usgi Medical Inc.
- Valentx Inc.
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Chapter 16 Industry And Professional Organizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1ku7h
