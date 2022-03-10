Worldwide Barricade Tape Industry to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Mar 10, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barricade Tape - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market report on the barricade tape market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2020 & forecast for 2021-2031.
The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the barricade tape market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Market Analysis
1.3. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends
4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis
4.2. Product USPs/Features
4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies
5. Global Barricade Tape Market Demand Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
5.1. Historical Market Volume (000' Sq. Mt) Analysis, 2015-2020
5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (000' Sq. Mt) Projections, 2021-2031
5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6. Global Barricade Tape Market - Pricing Analysis
6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis, By Thickness
6.2. Pricing Break-up
6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
7. Global Barricade Tape Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2020
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Market Background
8.1. Global Packaging Market Outlook
8.2. Global Flexible Market Outlook
8.3. Key Industry Perspective: What Industry Leaders are saying?
8.4. Macro-Economic Factors
8.4.1. Growth in Demand for Safety Products
8.4.2. Global Building & Construction Industry Growth
8.4.3. Covid-19 Pandemic
8.4.4. Growth of Automotive Industry
8.4.5. Expansion of Mining Industry
8.4.6. General Manufacturing Industry Growth
8.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
8.5.1. Global Plastic Industry Growth
8.5.2. Packaging Industry Growth
8.5.3. Flexible Packaging Industry Growth
8.5.4. Safety Expenditure Growth Analysis
8.5.5. Segmental Revenue Growth of Key Players
8.5.6. Defense Industry Growth
8.5.7. Increased Non-Industrial Usage
8.5.8. Global Industrial Growth
8.6. Value Chain Analysis
8.6.1. Key Participants
8.6.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers
8.6.1.2. Barricade Tape Manufacturers
8.6.1.3. Distributors
8.6.2. Profitability Margin
8.7. Market Dynamics
8.7.1. Drivers
8.7.2. Restraints
8.7.3. Opportunity Analysis
9. Impact of COVID-19
9.1. Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact
9.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Barricade Tape Market
10. Global Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Thickness
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, By Thickness, 2015-2020
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, By Thickness, 2021-2031
10.3.1. Up to 2 mm
10.3.2. 2 to 4 mm
10.3.3. 4 to 6 mm
10.3.4. 6 to 8 mm
10.3.5. 8 mm & Above
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Thickness
11. Global Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Material Type
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, By Material Type, 2015-2020
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, By Material Type, 2021-2031
11.3.1. Plastic
11.3.1.1. Polyethylene (PE)
11.3.1.2. Polypropylene (PP)
11.3.1.3. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
11.3.1.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
11.3.2. Paper
11.3.3. Aluminium Foil
11.3.4. Cotton Fabric
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material Type
12. Global Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By End Use
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, By End Use, 2015-2020
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, By End Use, 2021-2031
12.3.1. Industrial
12.3.1.1. Building & Construction
12.3.1.2. Automotive
12.3.1.3. Mining
12.3.1.4. Agriculture & Irrigation
12.3.1.5. General Industrial
12.3.1.6. Aerospace
12.3.2. Non-Industrial
12.3.2.1. Traffic Signs
12.3.2.2. Crime Scenes
12.3.2.3. Defense
12.3.2.4. Restricted Areas
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End Use
13. Global Barricade Tape Market for Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis, by Region, 2015-2020
13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2031
13.3.1. North America
13.3.2. Latin America
13.3.3. Europe
13.3.4. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
13.3.5. East Asia
13.3.6. South Asia
13.3.7. Oceania
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
14. North America Barricade Tape Market for Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
15. Latin America Barricade Tape Market for Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
16. Europe Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
17. South Asia Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
18. East Asia Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
19. Oceania Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
20. Middle East and Africa Barricade Tape Market Analysis 2015-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
21. Barricade Tape Market Country wise Analysis 2021 & 2031
22. Market Structure Analysis
22.1. Market Analysis, by Tier of Companies
22.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
22.3. Market Presence Analysis
23. Competition Analysis
23.1. Competition Dashboard
23.2. Competition Benchmarking
23.3. Competition Deep Dive
23.3.1. 3M Company
23.3.1.1. Overview
23.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.1.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.1.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.1.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
(Global Players)
23.3.2. Shurtape Technologies, LLC
23.3.2.1. Overview
23.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.2.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.2.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.2.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.2.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.3. Brady Corporation
23.3.3.1. Overview
23.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.3.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.3.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.3.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.3.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.4. Scapa Group PLC
23.3.4.1. Overview
23.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.4.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.4.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.4.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.4.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.5. Tesa SE
23.3.5.1. Overview
23.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.5.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.5.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.5.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.5.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.6. Surface Shields, Inc.
23.3.6.1. Overview
23.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.6.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.6.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.6.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.6.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.7. Advance Tapes International Ltd.
23.3.7.1. Overview
23.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.7.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.7.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.7.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.7.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.8. Vibac Group S.p.a.
23.3.8.1. Overview
23.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.8.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.8.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.8.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.8.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.9. Mutual Industries, Inc.
23.3.9.1. Overview
23.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.9.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.9.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.9.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.9.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.10. Custom Tape Ltd
23.3.10.1. Overview
23.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.10.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.10.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.10.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.10.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.11. Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
23.3.11.1. Overview
23.3.11.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.11.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.11.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.11.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.11.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.11.5.3. Channel Strategy
(APAC/ China Based Players)
23.3.12. Yuyao Laisifu Houseware Co., LTD
23.3.12.1. Overview
23.3.12.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.12.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.12.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.12.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.12.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.12.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.13. Nitto Denko Corporation
23.3.13.1. Overview
23.3.13.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.13.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.13.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.13.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.13.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.13.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.14. Ningbo Teagol Adhesive Industry Co., LTD
23.3.14.1. Overview
23.3.14.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.14.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.14.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.14.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.14.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.14.5.3. Channel Strategy
23.3.15. MAS Corporation
23.3.15.1. Overview
23.3.15.2. Product Portfolio
23.3.15.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)
23.3.15.4. Sales Footprint
23.3.15.5. Strategy Overview
23.3.15.5.1. Marketing Strategy
23.3.15.5.2. Product Strategy
23.3.15.5.3. Channel Strategy
24. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
25. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t9xkg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article