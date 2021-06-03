Worldwide Bath Soap Industry to 2026 - Featuring Procter and Gamble, Unilever & Colgate Palmolive Among Others

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bath soaps are regarded as a staple commodity. Falling under the category of personnel care products, bath soaps came into use around thousands of years ago. In recent years, the use of bath soaps have reduced in some countries due to the availability of substitutes, yet they continue to be the most popular cleansing product across the world. Bath soaps currently represent a multibillion dollar industry and according to the publisher, the total revenues of the global bath soap market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Several factors such as growing population, increasing awareness of hygiene among consumers, value addition, premiumisation and increasing demand from emerging markets are currently fostering the growth of the global bath soap market. Looking forward, the global bath soap market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



This latest study "Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" provides a detailed insight into the global bath soap market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. Asia-Pacific currently represents the biggest market for bath soaps accounting for around 40% of the total global demand. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe and North America. The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in bath soap market. Procter & Gamble is the largest player accounting for 15% of the total global bath soap sales. Procter & Gamble is followed by Unilever and Colgate Palmolive.



This report provides a deep insight into the global bath soap industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a bath soap manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the bath soap industry in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bath Soap Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Form

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Research and Development

5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.3 Manufacturing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Exports

5.10.6 Retailers

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Margin Analysis

5.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 North America

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Performance by Product Type

7.1 Premium Products

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mass Products

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Performance by Form

8.1 Solid Bath Soaps

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Liquid Bath Soaps

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Performance by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pharmacies

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Online

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Market Breakup of Key Players



11 Bath Soap Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Procter and Gamble

15.1.1 Company Overview

15.1.2 Description

15.1.3 Product Portfolio

15.1.4 SWOT

15.1.5 Financials

15.2 Unilever

15.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2 Description

15.2.3 Product Portfolio

15.2.4 SWOT

15.2.5 Financials

15.3 Colgate Palmolive

15.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.2 Description

15.3.3 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 SWOT

15.3.5 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/my7g7u



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

