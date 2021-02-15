Worldwide Battery Separators Industry to 2026 - Major Players Include Toray Industry, Asahi Kasei & SK Innovation Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Separators Market By Type (Lithium-Ion Battery Separator and Lead-Acid Battery Separator), By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene and Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Battery Separators Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% in terms of value during the forecast period. The Global Battery Separators Market is driven by surging production of consumer electronic gadgets. Moreover, growing awareness and implementation of strict regulations pertaining to the environmental safety is positively impacting the growth of market during the forecast period.



The Global Battery Separators Market is segmented based on type, material, end-use industry, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into lithium-ion battery separator and lead-acid battery separator. Out of which, the lithium-ion battery separator segment dominated the market in 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to its utilization in electric hybrid vehicles.



Based on the end-use industry, the automotive segment is projected to lead the battery separators market during the forecast period, due to rapid technological advancements leading to improved battery cell chemistry which results in reduced weight of battery packs.



The major players operating in the Global Battery Separators Market are Toray Industry, Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Freudenberg, Entek International, W-Scope Industries, Ube Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Dreamweaver International, Bernard Dumas, Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic, Celgard, Daramic, Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Optoelectronic Material, Henan Yi Tang New Energy Technology, Hunan Chinaly New Materials, Porous Power Technologies, Shenzhen Senior Technology Material and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Battery Separators Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Battery Separators Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Battery Separators Market based on type, material, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Battery Separators Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Battery Separators Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Battery Separators Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Battery Separators Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Battery Separators Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Battery Separators Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Battery Separators Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Battery Separators Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Battery Separators Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Lithium-Ion Battery Separator and Lead-Acid Battery Separator)

6.2.2. By Material (Polyethylene. Polypropylene and Others)

6.2.3. By End-use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Battery Separators Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Battery Separators Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Battery Separators Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Battery Separators Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Battery Separators Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Toray Industries Inc.

14.2. Asahi Kasei Corp.

14.3. SK Innovation Co.

14.4. Freudenberg & Ko KG

14.5. Entek International LLC

14.6. W-Scope Industries

14.7. Ube Industries, Ltd.

14.8. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.9. Dream weaver Private Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okqnr5



