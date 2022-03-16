Worldwide Battlefield Management Industry to 2026 - Featuring Aselsan, BAE Systems and General Dynamics Among Others

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battlefield Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battlefield management market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A battlefield management system refers to a portable control and command information system that is primarily used by military units. It collects and processes information related to warzones. It consists of various computing, navigation, imaging and communication systems, along with sensors, hand-held or wearable devices and weapon platforms to enhance the decision-making skills of the troops through collaborative planning. It also provides a real-time and comprehensive view of the battlefield with target analysis, automated recommendations and awareness of the environment. Apart from this, the system aids in improving surveillance, co-ordination, operational tempo and logistics management.



The growing need for military modernization, along with the increasing demand for enhanced situational awareness, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Advanced battlefield management systems employed in military vehicles offer improved navigation, surveillance, communications and efficiency of weapons. This aids in increasing the chances of survival of troops on the battlefield.

Furthermore, enhanced situational awareness assists soldiers in keeping track of fellowmen and aids in administering strategic actions. They are also configured with the region's topography and specifications to anticipate operational requirements and ensure tactical efficiency. Additionally, the growing need to secure data stored in data centers and other servers is leading to the widespread adoption of these systems across the globe. Various network security measures and firewalls are employed to counter hackers and cyber threats. Other factors, including favorable government policies to improve the defense infrastructure and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D), are projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Platform:

Vehicle

Headquarter

Soldier

Breakup by Component:

Wireless Communication Devices

Imaging Devices

Computer Software

Tracking Devices

Wired Communication Devices

Computer Hardware Devices

Night Vision Devices

Display Devices

Others

Breakup by System:

Navigation and Imaging System

Communication and Networking System

Computing System

Breakup by Application:

Army

Air Force

Navy

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems plc, Cobham Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Indra Sistemas S.A., Israel Aerospace Industries, L3harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo SpA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Rolta India Limited, RUAG Group and Thales Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global battlefield management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global battlefield management market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global battlefield management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Battlefield Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Platform

6.1 Vehicle

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Headquarter

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Soldier

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Wireless Communication Devices

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Imaging Devices

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Computer Software

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Tracking Devices

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Wired Communication Devices

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Computer Hardware Devices

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Night Vision Devices

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Display Devices

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Market Trends

7.9.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by System

8.1 Navigation and Imaging System

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Communication and Networking System

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Computing System

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Army

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Air Force

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Navy

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aselsan A.S.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 BAE Systems plc

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Cobham Limited

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 General Dynamics Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Indra Sistemas S.A.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Israel Aerospace Industries

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 L3harris Technologies Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Leonardo SpA

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Rheinmetall AG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Rolta India Limited

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 RUAG Group

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Thales Group

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis



