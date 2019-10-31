Worldwide Beauty Devices Market Analysis, Insights & Opportunities 2014-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beauty Devices Market, By Purpose (Hair Removal, Skin Care, Hair Care and Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Beauty Devices Market is Forecast to Surpass $34 Billion by 2024.

The Global Beauty Devices Market is expected to witness growth over the next five years, on account of increasing levels of pollution and its detrimental effects on skin and hair, due to which consumers are opting for various beauty care products. Moreover, surging disposable income, escalating geriatric population, increasing appearance consciousness and awareness about beauty devices, and growing prevalence of hormonal disorders are few of the other major factors driving the growth of the Global Beauty Devices Market.

In terms of purpose, the Global Beauty Devices Market is categorized into hair removal, skin care, hair care and others. Among all, hair care category accounted for a significant portion of the Global Beauty Devices Market in 2018 and is predicted to grow throughout the forecast period as well. The hair removal category has a large number of products available in the market, owing to which the category has been witnessing significant growth throughout the historical period and is anticipated to keep on growing during the forecast period as well.

Regionally, the beauty devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, the North American beauty devices market garnered a significant portion of the global market in 2018. The growth of Asia-Pacifc beauty devices market is majorly attributable to the rapid urbanization in the region coupled with rising trend of dual household income and hence, growing purchasing power across the region.

Some of the leading players in the Global Beauty Devices Market are Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, L'Oreal SA, Conair Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Foreo AB, Beurer GmbH, Spectrum Brands Inc., Groupe SEB, etc.

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Beauty Devices Market

To classify and forecast the Global Beauty Devices Market based on purpose, by distribution channel and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Beauty Devices Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Beauty Devices Market

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Beauty Devices Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the the Global Beauty Devices Market

