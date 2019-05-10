Worldwide Benzotrifluoride Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth & Opportunities: 2014 to 2024
May 10, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Analysis By Derivative (Aminobenzotrifluoride, Chlorobenzotrifluoride, Bromobenzotrifluoride, Hydroxybenzotrifluoride), By Sub-Derivatives By Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Benzotrifluoride has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
According to the research report, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.19% during 2019-2024.
The Chlorobenzotrifluoride derivative segment of Benzotrifluoride market has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increasing applicability in varied end user industries especially in paints & coatings and chemical industry coupled with high stability and desirable properties.
Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific region is predicted to maintain its dominant position in the market in the forecast period. Presence of a large population, growing construction activities in countries like China, India, and Vietnam along with growing healthcare expenditure is likely to drive the regional market.
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Benzotrifluoride market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global benzotrifluoride market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Benzotrifluoride Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Global Benzotrifluoride Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Derivative (Aminobenzotrifluoride, Chlorobenzotrifluoride, Bromobenzotrifluoride, Hydroxybenotrifluoride, Other Derivatives)
- By Aminobenzotrifluoride Sub-Derivative (2-Amino benzotrifluoride, 3-Amino benzotrifluoride, Others)
- By Chlorobenzotrifluoride Sub-Derivative (3,4- Dichloro Benzotrifluoride, 4-Chloro Benzotrifluoride, Others)
- By Bromobenzotrifluoride Sub-Derivative (4-Bromobenzotrifluoride, Others)
- By Hydroxybenzotrifluoride Sub-Derivative (3-Hydroxy Benzotrifluoride, Others)
- By Application - Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Others
Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Regional Benzotrifluoride Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Application - Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Others
Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, France, China, South Korea, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Benzotrifluoride Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By End Application (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Others
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Company Analysis -Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Co.Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Mitsubishi International Polymer Trade Corporation, Miteni Spa, Zhejiang Kangfeng Chemicals Co. Ltd., Kingchem- Liaoning Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Fenghua Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Benzotrifluoride Product Outlook
5. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value (2014-2018) (USD Million)
5.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Value (2019-2024) (USD Million)
6. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Segment Analysis (By Derivative)
6.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By derivative,2018 (%)
6.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By derivative ,2024 (%)
6.2.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivative (Amino), (2014-2024) (USD Million)
6.2.2 Global Aminobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative , (2014-2018) (USD Million)
6.2.3 Global AminoBenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2019-2024) (USD Million)
6.2.4 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivative (Chloro), (2014-2024) (USD Million)
6.2.5 Global Chlorobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative , (2014-2018) (USD Million)
6.2.6 Global ChloroBenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2019-2024) (USD Million)
6.2.7 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivative (Bromo), (2014-2024) (USD Million)
6.2.8 Global Bromobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2014-2018) (USD Million)
6.2.9 Global Bromobenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2019-2024) (USD Million)
6.2.10 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Derivative (Hydroxy), (2014-2024) (USD Million)
6.2.11 Global Hydroxybenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2014-2018) (USD Million)
6.2.12 Global Hydroxybenzotrifluoride Market, By Sub Derivative, (2019-2024) (USD Million)
7. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: By Application
7.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By Application, 2018 (%)
7.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By Application, 2024 (%)
8. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: By Application
8.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Application (Chemical), By Value (2014-2024) (USD Million)
8.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Application (Pharmaceutical), By Value (2014-2024) (USD Million)
8.3 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Application (Agriculture), By Value (2014-2024) (USD Million)
8.4 Global Benzotrifluoride Market, By Application (Others), By Value (2014-2024) (USD Million)
9. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Regional Analysis
9.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By Region,2018 (%)
9.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Size, By Region,2024 (%)
10. North America Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast
11. Europe Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast
12. APAC Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast
13. RoW Benzotrifluoride Market: Growth and Forecast
14. Global Benzotrifluoride Market: Market Dynamics
14.1 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Drivers
14.2 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Challenges
14.3 Global Benzotrifluoride Market Trends
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Zhejiang Weihua Chemical Co. Ltd
15.2 Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
15.3 Mitsubishi International Polymer Trade Corporation
15.4 Miteni S.p.A.
15.5 Zhejiang Kangfeng Chemicals Co. Ltd.
15.6 Kingchem- Liaoning Chemical Co. Ltd.
15.7 Jiangsu Fenghua Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
15.8 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sj1lu3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article