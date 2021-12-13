Worldwide Bike Sharing Market 2020-2027: Rise in Bike Vandalism and Theft Expected to Hinder Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bike Sharing Market by Bike Type, and Sharing System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Factors such as a rise in venture capital investments and an increase in the inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet are anticipated to drive market growth. However, high initial investment costs and a rise in bike vandalism & theft are expected to hinder the market growth. Further, technological advancements in bike-sharing systems and an increase in government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.



The market is segmented on the basis of bike type, sharing system, and region. By bike type, it is bifurcated into traditional/conventional and e-bike. By sharing system, it is divided into docked and dock-less. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the bike-sharing market are Anywheel Pte. Ltd, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Bird Rides, Inc, BIXI Montreal, Bond Mobility (Europe) AG, JCDecaux, Lime, LYft, Inc., Mobike, Nextbike GmbH, SG Bike Pte Ltd, Spin, Tembici, Uber Technologies Inc. and Youon Technology Co., Ltd.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rapid spreading of the coronavirus pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges and threats to the normal life of human beings and global public health. Due to high infectivity and destructiveness of COVID-19, and the suddenness of its outbreak, the government authorities across the world have taken strong measures, such as national-wide lockdown and isolation of people at high-risk areas, to stop the spread of this new disease.

Stay-at-home orders and limited business operations in countries across the world have resulted in a decrease in demand for shared bikes in the first quarter of 2020. Although, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, commuters are mostly avoiding the use of public transportation and shared bikes are considered a safe, convenient, and affordable alternative to public transportation.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents an analytical depiction of the global bike-sharing market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall global bike-sharing market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global bike-sharing market with detailed impact analysis.

The current global bike sharing market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Bike Type

Traditional/Convectional

E-Bikes

By Sharing System

Docked

Dock-less

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Anywheel Pte. Ltd

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.

Bird Rides, Inc

BIXI Montreal

Bond Mobility ( Europe ) AG

) AG JCDecaux

Lime

Lyft, Inc.

Mobike

Nextbike GmbH

SG Bike Pte Ltd

Spin

Tembici

Uber Technologies Inc.

Youon Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6q685

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

