Worldwide Bio-Polyamide Markets by Product Type, Application, End-use, and Region (2019-2024): A $266.9 Million Opportunity

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio-Polyamide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio-polyamide market was worth US$ 134.5 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 266.9 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global bio-polyamide market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

A major driver is the fact that bio-polyamides have a unique property of low friction which proves to be favourable for many automotive products such as gears, bushings, and plastic bearings.

A wide use of bio-polyamide has been noticed in the manufacturing of consumer goods such as toys, electronic goods and functions requiring high temperatures etc. The applications which possess a potential of high wear and tear can be enhanced by using bio-polyamide materials.

Moreover, bio-polyamides also exhibit a superior environment profile as they are synthesised by combining renewable or bio-based raw materials such as castor oil and result in reduced greenhouse emission. Other factors driving the demand of bio-polyamides include excellent mechanical and thermal performance, strong chemical resistance, low moisture absorption, etc.

Market Summary

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as PA-6, PA-66 and others. PA-6 currently represents the biggest segment.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as industrial plastics and fibers. Industrial plastics currently represents the biggest segment.

Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into automotive, textiles and sports, industrial goods, films and coatings, electrical and electronics, and others. The automotive sector currently represents the biggest segment.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the global market.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Arkema, Asahi Kasei, BASF, DSM, Evonik Industries, Domo Chemicals, Lanxess, SABIC, Solvay and Simona.

Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bio-Polyamide Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 PA-6

6.2 PA-66

6.3 Others

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Industrial Plastics

7.2 Fibers

8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Automotive

8.2 Textiles and Sports

8.3 Industrial Goods

8.4 Films and Coatings

8.5 Electrical and Electronics

8.6 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America

10 Bio-Polyamide Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Arkema

11.3.2 Asahi Kasei

11.3.3 BASF

11.3.4 DSM

11.3.5 Evonik Industries

11.3.6 Domo Chemicals

11.3.7 Lanxess

11.3.8 SABIC

11.3.9 Solvay

11.3.10 Simona

