Worldwide Biodegradable Mulch Films Industry to 2030 - Players Include Grupo Armando Alvarez, BASF and Al-Pack Enterprises Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Crop (Grains & Oilseeds, Flowers & Plants), by Raw Material (TPS, PLA, PHA, AAC), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable mulch films market size is expected to reach USD 82,822.0 thousand by 2030. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

An increase in the adoption of greenhouse applications and a rise in environmental concerns toward synthetic counterparts are anticipated to drive the market demand over the forecast period. The growing population along with declining agricultural land attributed to industrialization and urbanization have enforced farmers to improve productivity in the existing land holding.

Enhanced crop output by restraining weed growth, lower environmental impact, and maintaining temperature and moisture level of soil, are the advantages offered by these films, which are anticipated to drive the product demand. Government regulations concerning eco-friendly products, in North America and Europe, are expected to impact market growth positively over the foreseeable future. The rise in concerns regarding plastic mulch leftovers in the soil is anticipated to boost product penetration in the coming years. Biodegradable mulch films offer benefits to plastic compost, and eradicate the requirement for disposal & removal, and alleviate the negative impact on the environment.

Mulch films that are currently available in the market are not entirely bio-based and contain over 10% synthetic ingredients. In addition, concerns regarding biodegradable mulches that do not achieve 90% biodegradation within two years of tillage into the soil, are anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the available biodegradable mulch films are not accepted in certified organic systems in the U.S. Regulations regarding the use of biodegradable mulch films are being followed in regions like Europe, and North America, and Asia, thus supporting the growth of the market. The development of biodegradable and bio-based polymer films is anticipated to create opportunities for market participants in the coming years.

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Report Highlights

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) dominated the raw material segment in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030

The high demand may be due to the low cost and high starch availability. Starch is an abundantly available and inexpensive natural polymer that can produce a film structure, thereby leading to the popularity of TPS mulch films

The demand grains and oilseed crops is expected to witness above-average growth in the coming years

The growing production of grains and oilseeds in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to propel the demand for biofilms in the coming years

region is anticipated to propel the demand for biofilms in the coming years Asia Pacific had the largest share in the global market in 2021. China was the leading biofilms consumer in the APAC regional market owing to the growing urbanization and industrialization, which has led to higher living standards and a rise in the demand for food products

had the largest share in the global market in 2021. was the leading biofilms consumer in the APAC regional market owing to the growing urbanization and industrialization, which has led to higher living standards and a rise in the demand for food products The fruits & vegetables crop segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and scope

3.2 Penetration and growth prospects mapping

3.3 Biodegradable mulch films market value chain analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Technology outlook

3.5 Regulations outlook

3.6 Biodegradable mulch films market dynamics

3.6.1 Increasing demand for high-quality food crops

3.6.2 Government regulations

3.6.3 Lack of availability of fully bio-based mulch films

3.7 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8 Biodegradable mulch films market- PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Biodegradable Mulch Films Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Biodegradable mulch films market share by raw material, 2021 & 2030

4.1.1 Thermoplastic starch (TPS)

4.1.1.1 Global TPS biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

4.1.1.2 Global TPS biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast by region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

4.1.2 Starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA)

4.1.2.1 Global PLA biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

4.1.2.2 Global PLA biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast by region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

4.1.3 Starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

4.1.3.1 Global PHA biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

4.1.3.2 Global PHA biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030

4.1.4 Aliphatic-aromatic copolyesters (AAC)

4.1.4.1 Global AAC biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

4.1.4.2 Global AAC biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

4.1.5 Others

4.1.5.1 Global other biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

4.1.5.2 Global other biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)



Chapter 5 Biodegradable Mulch Films Market: Crop Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Biodegradable mulch films market share by crop, 2021 & 2030

5.1.1 Fruits & vegeTables

5.1.1.1 Global biodegradable mulch film estimates and forecast in fruits & vegeTables, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

5.1.1.2 Global biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast in fruits & vegeTable by region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

5.1.2 Grains & oilseeds

5.1.2.1 Global biodegradable mulch film estimates and forecast in grains & oilseeds, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

5.1.2.2 Global biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast in grains & oilseeds by region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

5.1.3 Flowers & plants

5.1.3.1 Global biodegradable mulch film estimates and forecast in flowers & plants, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)

5.1.3.2 Global biodegradable mulch film market estimates and forecast in flowers & plants by region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Thousand)



Chapter 6 Biodegradable Mulch Films Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ab Rani Plast Oy

7.1.1 Company overview

7.1.2 Industries and services catered

7.1.3 Product benchmarking

7.1.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2 Grupo Armando Alvarez S.A.

7.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Industries and services catered

7.2.3 Product benchmarking

7.3 BASF SE

7.3.1 Company overview

7.3.2 Financial performance

7.3.3 Industries and services catered

7.3.4 Product benchmarking

7.4 Novamont S.p.A. Ltd.

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 Industries and services catered

7.4.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.4 Strategic initiatives

7.5 RPC bpi

7.5.1 Company overview

7.5.2 Financial performance

7.5.3 Industries and services catered

7.5.4 Product benchmarking

7.6 Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

7.6.1 Company overview

7.6.2 Industries and services catered

7.6.3 Product benchmarking

7.7 Kingfa Sci. & Tec. Co. Ltd.

7.7.1 Company overview

7.7.2 Industries and services catered

7.7.3 Product benchmarking

7.8 BioBag International AS

7.8.1 Company overview

7.8.2 Industries and services catered

7.8.3 Product benchmarking

7.9 AEP Industries, Inc.

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 Financial performance

7.9.3 Industries and services catered

7.9.4 Product benchmarking

7.10 RKW SE

7.10.1 Company overview

7.10.2 Industries and services catered

7.10.3 Product benchmarking

7.10.4 Strategic initiatives

