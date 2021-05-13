Worldwide Biodegradable Polymers Industry to 2026 - Drivers, Restraints and Other Forces Impacting the Market
The global market volume of biodegradable polymers should grow from $1.0 kilotons in 2021 to $1.9 kilotons by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope:
Although the term "biodegradable polymers" is well-known, the controversy within the industry as to which materials should be considered biodegradable continues. These resins currently include polyolefin-based compositions containing starch and polymers containing aromatic groups that microorganisms have difficulty utilizing in their metabolism.
There are additives said to convert petroleum-based resins to biodegradable versions. These resultant resins are said to be oxo-biodegradable.
Part of the current debate revolves around defining an acceptable period for biodegradation to be completed. Almost all carbon-based materials are biodegradable if given enough time.
This report includes polymers that are fully biodegradable. Most define a "fully biodegradable polymer" as a polymer that is completely converted by microorganisms to carbon dioxide, water and humus.
In the case of anaerobic biodegradation, carbon dioxide, methane and humus are the degradation products. However, many within the industry insist on a period for degradation such that the terms "biodegradable" and "compostable" are not synonymous.
The issue concerning biodegradable versus compostable resins is an important issue that is discussed in detail in this report. Polymers derived from renewable resources (non-petroleum-based) are not covered unless they are considered biodegradable, since many polymers derived from renewable resources are not biodegradable. These materials are often called bio-based. Some polymers are both bio-based and biodegradable.
This report includes an overview and clear understanding of the global market for biodegradable polymers and analysis of global market trends, with 2020 considered as the base year and estimates provided for 2021 to 2026, with a projection of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.
This report covers the chemical types of biodegradable polymers along with their properties, production, producers and applications. Definitions, standards, market drivers, biodegradation testing, environmental issues, composting and relevant technologies will also be discussed.
The different chemical types of biodegradable polymers considered in the report include polylactic acid (PLA), starch-based and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). A qualitative analysis of protein-based products, biodegradable polymers from soybeans, genetically modified (GM) biodegradable polymers and oxo-biodegradable polymers is also covered in the report. The report further includes a discussion of the application of biodegradable polymers such as packaging, fibers/fabrics, agriculture, medical, food service, electrical and electronics, and automotive, among others.
The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape, the key strategies adopted by manufacturers and detailed profiles of the major manufacturers, their products, strategies, trade names and impact on the market.
The Report Includes:
- 54 data tables and 51 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for biodegradable polymers
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for biodegradable polymers by application, chemical type, and geographical region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- A detailed description of biopolymer and the synthetic polymer gap; discussion on the integration of biodegradable plastics with disposal infrastructure, and information on non-uniform degradable tests such as ASTM D-6400
- Discussion on modes of degradation of biodegradable polymers and effect of environmental exposure conditions and polymer structure on biodegradation
- Coverage of recent developments in the biodegradable polymers market and insights into regulations and R&D activities
- Information about compostable vs. biodegradable polymers, key properties for compostable plastics, restrictions on compostable claims, standards and specifications and PLA problems associated with composting facilities
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Biodegradable polymers are comprised of monomers that are linked to another functional group and have unstable links behind the functional group. Biodegradable polymers break down into carbon dioxide, nitrogen, water, biomass, and inorganic salts. Biodegradable polymers are decomposed under both aerobic and anaerobic conditions by enzymes and the presence of microorganisms.
The global market for biodegradable polymers is expected to grow because of high demand in a broad range of end-user industries across the globe. Although biodegradable polymers have been commercially available for several years, they are still considered early in their product life cycle. This market faces several major problems; most importantly are relatively high prices and the lack of infrastructure for effective composting, an extremely critical aspect for biodegradable polymers market success.
The biodegradable polymers market is expected to continue its high growth over the next five years and be dominated by packaging, followed by fibers/fabrics. Most of the remaining applications of biodegradable polymers will experience considerable growth rates partly because of the low market numbers. The fibers/fabrics and agriculture markets will experience substantial growth, especially from the hygiene and agricultural end uses, including mulching films. The medical application segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate among all the biodegradable polymer applications in the coming years.
Increasing use of biodegradable products due to strict governmental laws prohibiting the use of conventional plastics and growing awareness among the public toward their ill effects is boosting the market growth.
The polylactic acid (PLA) segment led the global biodegradable plastic market due to its use in applications such as 3D printing, mulch film and packaging. The starch-based segment is also one of the most consumed products and is used in packaging, consumer electronics, agriculture, automotive applications and textiles.
Europe accounted for the largest share in terms of value and volume. The European Commission's ban on plastics is expected to fuel the packaging sector growth over the study period. Biodegradable product applications in the medical industry, such as medication encapsulation and medical surgeries, are becoming more common.
Plastics require hundreds of years to decompose. To combat this issue, many countries have banned the use of single-use plastics in favor of eco-friendly biodegradable alternatives. Bans on non-recyclable traditional plastics are expected to boost consumer demand in many regions, especially in Europe and North America. Furthermore, rising living standards and disposable income in developed countries are expected to bode well for the Asia-Pacific and South American markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Terminology
- Background
- Environmental Issues
- Bio-based
- Degradable and Biodegradable
- Compostable vs. Biodegradable
Chapter 4 Background/Historical
- Overview
- The Biopolymer/Synthetic Polymer Gap
- Niche Market
- A New Emphasis
- Environmental Problems Persist
- Integration of Biodegradable Plastics with Disposal Infrastructure
- Early Starch-Based Materials
- Continued R&D
- Early Entrants
- The Importance of Loose Fill
- Other Factors
- Biopolymers, Conventional Plastics and Plastics
- Natural or Synthetic
- The Move to Renewable Sources
- Extending the Recycling Loop
- Processing
- Properties
- Defining Biodegradable Polymers
- Public Attitudes
- Environmental Issues
- Composting
Chapter 5 Definitions and Standards
- Overview
- Confusion Regarding Definitions of Biodegradable
- Technical Aspects
- Background
- The Term "Bio-Based" is Often Confusing to Consumers
- Nonuniform Degradable Tests
- Overview
- Oxo-Bio Standards
- Hydro-Bio Standards
- AS D-6400
- Conclusions
- Summary of Standards
Chapter 6 Technical Aspects of the Degradability of Resins
- Polyolefins
- Polystyrene
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Other Thermoplastics and Thermosets
- Modes of Degradation of Selected Biodegradable Polymers
- Effect of Polymer Structure on Biodegradation
- Background
- Morphology
- Effects of Environmental/Exposure Conditions on Biodegradation
- Background
- Early Regulations
- Significance of Moisture, Temperature and/or Oxygen
- Role of Microorganisms
- Presence of Methane
- Increasing Decomposition in Landfills
- Function of Compost Operations
- Other Factors
- Conclusions
- More Details on the Concept of Composting
- Overview
- Background
- Key Properties for Compostable Plastics
- Materials that Meet Specifications
- Compost Stream and Infrastructure
- Compostable Plastics
- Biodegradability and Compostability
- Restrictions on Compostable Claims
- Standards and Specifications
- What are the Challenges of Using Compostable Plastics?
- U.S. Activities
- European Activities
- Japanese Activities
- Mutual Interests of the Green Plastics Industry and Composting
- PLA Problems in Composting Facilities
- An Interesting/Baffling Set of Definitions
- A Recent Development
- Third-Party Certification Program
Chapter 7 Patents Related to Biodegradable Polymers
Chapter 8 Market Overview
- Overview
- Effect of COVID-19 on the Biodegradable Polymers Market
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Chemical Type
- Overview
- Background
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- The Process
- Background
- Technology Overview
- Grades
- Properties
- Producers
- Modifications
- Issues with PLA
- Use of Blends
- Applications
- Biodegradability
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)
- Background
- Chemistry
- Technology Details
- Applications
- Process
- Properties
- Biodegradability
- Compostability
- Recycling
- Certification and Testing
- Review of Recent Advances in the Biodegradability of PHA Bioplastics and Their Composites
- Other Important Biodegradable Polyesters
- Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH)
- Polyvinyl Alcohol-Based Materials
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers
- Agro-Polymers
- Sustainable/Biodegradable Corn Starch Products
- Mixtures of Starch and Biodegradable Polymers
- Application of Thermoplastic Starch Polymers
- Environmental Issues
- Starch-Filled Polymer Composites
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Other Types of Biodegradable Polymers
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Packaging
- Background
- Choice of Resin is the First Step in Sustainable Packaging
- Issues
- Targeted Applications
- Sheet Extrusion Applications
- Clear Rigid Packaging
- Stretch Blow Molding Packaging
- Food Packaging
- Thermoformed Packaging
- Cups and Utensils
- New Bottle Development in Biodegradable Polymer Packaging
- Foam Packaging
- Loose-Fill Packaging
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Fibers/Fabrics
- Overview
- Nonwovens
- Biodegradable Drug-Loaded Fibers
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Agriculture
- Overview
- Positive Aspects Cited by Proponents of Biodegradable Film Usage in Agriculture
- A Recent Update on Biodegradable Mulches for Agricultural Applications
- Production of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Medical
- Overview
- Background
- Properties Required
- Breadth of Applications
- Criteria for Polymer Selection
- Orthopedic Fixation Devices
- Details on the Types of Biodegradable Polymers Used in Medical Field
- Packaging and Sterilization Implications
- Degradation of Medical Plastics
- Commercial Biodegradable Medical Devices
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Food Service
- Overview
- Examples of Biodegradable Commercial Products for Paper Coating Applications
- Biodegradable Polymer Coated Paper and Paperboard
- Paper Cups
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Electrical and Electronics
- Overview
- Current Status of Electronics Applications
- Biodegradable Electronics Research
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Automotive
- Overview
- Current Status of Auto Applications
- Biomaterials in the Automotive Industry
- Challenges and New Developments
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Europe
- Market Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- North America
- Market Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- South America
- Market Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Industry Structure and Overview
- Key Drivers of the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market
- Global Biodegradable Polymer Producers
- PLA Production Capacity
- PHA Production Capacity
- Recent Developments in the Market for Biodegradable Polymers
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- BASF
- Bewisynbra Group
- Biologische Naturverpackungen Gmgh & Co. Kg (Biotec)
- Biome Bioplastics Ltd.
- Biomer
- Cereplast
- Danimer Scientific
- Fkur Kunststoff Gmbh
- Futerro
- Galactic Sa
- Huhtamaki Group
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Natureworks Llc
- Novamont S.P.A.
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- Psm North America
- Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Tianan Biologic Material Co. Ltd.
- Tianjin Greenbio Materials Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Total Corbion Pla Bv
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.
Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms
