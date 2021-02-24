Worldwide Bioplastics and Biopolymers Industry to 2025 - Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bioplastics and Biopolymers 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nearly 270 million tonnes of petroleum are used every year in the production of plastics. Apart from the environmental problems associated with extracting the non-renewable resource, nearly 80 million tonnes of plastics end up in landfills. Bioplastics and biopolymers are a biodegradable and natural alternative.

Bioplastics are biobased products that allow for greater product sustainability due to their biodegradability and renewability. Their use is attractive as bioplastics that biodegrade to CO2 and H2O mitigate the negative effects of standard plastic (litter and damage to aqua environments). Renewable feedstocks can be utilized instead of petroleum, thereby reducing global dependence on crude oil and lessening the impact on climate.

Despite growing global environmental awareness, bioplastics currently account for only around 1 percent of the >365 million tons of plastics produced annually, but with annual growth of >30%. Due to the development of advanced biopolymers and materials, reduced costs, regulations and increased consumer awareness, demand is rising.

This report covers:

Analysis of non-biodegradable bio-based plastics and biodegradable plastics and polymers.

Global production capacities, market demand and trends 2019-2025

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Market segmentation analysis. Markets analysed include packaging, consumer goods, automotive, building & construction, textiles, electronics, agriculture & horticulture.

More than 225 companies profiled including products and production capacities. Companies profiled include major producers such as NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Arkema, DuPont, BASF and many more. Profiles include products and production capacities.

Profiles of start-up producers and product developers including AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, ViaeX Technologies, Spiber and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Global production to 2025

1.2 Main producers and global production capacities

1.2.1 Producers

1.2.2 By bioplastic type

1.2.3 By region

1.3 Global demand for bioplastics in 2019, by market

1.4 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand

1.5 Challenges for the bioplastics market



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Global production

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use



4 INTRODUCTION

4.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

4.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

4.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

4.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

4.2.1 Biodegradability

4.2.2 Compostability

4.3 Advantages and disadvantages



5 BIO-BASED POLYMER TYPES AND MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1 MARKET LEADERS BY BIOPLASTIC TYPE

5.2 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

5.2.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

5.2.1.1 Market analysis

5.2.1.2 Producers

5.2.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.2.2.1 Market analysis

5.2.2.2 Producers

5.2.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

5.2.3.1 Market analysis

5.2.3.2 Producers

5.2.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

5.2.4.1 Market analysis

5.2.4.2 Comparative properties to PET

5.2.4.3 Producers

5.2.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

5.2.5.1 Market analysis

5.2.5.2 Producers

5.2.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

5.2.6.1 Market analysis

5.2.6.2 Producers

5.2.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

5.2.7.1 Market analysis

5.2.7.2 Producers

5.2.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.2.8.1 Market analysis

5.2.8.2 Producers

5.2.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

5.2.9.1 Market analysis

5.2.9.2 Producers

5.3 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

5.3.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.3.1.1 Market analysis

5.3.1.2 Commercially available PHAs

5.3.1.3 Producers

5.3.2 Polysaccharides

5.3.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

5.3.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals

5.3.2.3 Cellulose nanofibers

5.3.3 Algal and fungal

5.3.3.1 Mycelium

5.3.3.2 Alginate

5.3.4 Chitosan

5.3.5 Protein-based bioplastics

5.3.5.1 Spider silk

5.3.5.2 Brewed protein

5.3.5.3 Keratin

5.3.5.4 Zein

5.3.5.5 Casein

5.3.5.6 Soy

5.3.5.7 Egg white



6 PRODUCTION OF BIOPLASTICS BY REGION

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Latin America



7 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOPLASTICS

7.1 Packaging

7.2 Consumer products

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Building & construction

7.5 Textiles

7.6 Electronics

7.7 Agriculture and horticulture



8 COMPANY PROFILES



9 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yn0tab

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

