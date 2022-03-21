Worldwide Biopreservation Media Providers Industry to 2035 - Featuring BioLife Solutions, HiMedia Laboratories and Merck Among Others

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopreservation Media Providers Market by Preservation Condition/Deep Frozen, and Cryogenic/LN2 Vapor Phase Storage), Type of Serum, Type of Biological Sample, Area of Application, Type of Packaging Format, End Users, and Region: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an elaborate study of the current scenario and future potential of the biopreservation media providers market, over the next fourteen years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in the domain of biopreservation media.



Over the past few years, there has been an evident growth in the pipeline of cell-based products, fueled by the demand for effective therapeutics. However, such products are often temperature sensitive, requiring freezing / cryogenic conditions for transport and storage. In fact, as per a study conducted by the USFDA, across more than 80% submissions for mesenchymal cell-based therapies, it was reported that such products required cryopreservation. Therefore, there is a need to identify preservation strategies that are capable of potentially protecting the genome and proteome while avoiding stress-related genetic selectivity, which is a condition that most of the current preservation methods fail to meet.

Further, the chosen method should enable speedy restoration to normal physiological function. Specifically, the presence of components, such as animal-derived products, serum and proteins, often acts as a bottleneck for the effective preservation of biological samples. Biopreservation can address a number of product-related concerns by successfully combining engineering concepts with advances in cellular and molecular biology. As a result, there has been a shift in the interest of industry stakeholders towards pre-formulated, commercially available biopreservation media, which have already been checked for their quality, efficacy, safety, post preservation high cell recovery, clinical applicability and cost effectiveness.



At present, over 60 players claim to offer more than 190 biopreservation media, intended for storage and preservation of different types of biological samples. Recent trends indicate that the biopreservation media market is expanding at a rapid rate, as improvements in adjacent disciplines, such as stem-cell research, cell therapy, personalized medicine, cell banking and cancer research, are fueling the need for ameliorated storage techniques for biologics.

For instance, Kite Pharma enhanced the stability of its primary oncological product (axacabtagene ciloleucel) from 18 hours to 2 weeks, by transitioning the product to cryopreserved state, easing production limitations and giving logistical flexibility at a lower overall cost. This further provides an opportunity for stakeholders to bring ingenious, improved and relatively economical biopreservation media in the market.

It is worth highlighting that the biopreservation media providers are collaborating with other players in the reparative medicine industry to ensure safe and reliable outcomes. Considering the ever-lasting need for storage and transport of biological samples, as well as supported by the continuous endeavors of the biopreservation media providers to improvise their portfolio, we anticipate an upsurge in the adoption of hypothermic biopreservation media and cryopreservation media, over the coming years.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed overview of the current biopreservation media providers' landscape, including information on the year of establishment, company size, type of company and location of headquarters. In addition, it presents the current market landscape of biopreservation media based on several relevant parameters, such as preservation condition, type of serum, type of biological sample, area of application, type of packaging format, packaging volume and product price.

An in-depth analysis of the contemporary market trends, presented using five schematic representations, including [A] a world map representation highlighting the location of headquarters, [B] a 4D bubble chart comparing the leading players engaged in offering biopreservation media based on the parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, number of biopreservation media offered and region, [C] an insightful treemap representation of biopreservation media, distributed on the basis of preservation condition and area of application, [D] a grid representation illustrating the distribution of biopreservation media based on company size, region, preservation condition, type of serum and type of biological sample, and [E] a heat map representation of biopreservation media, distributed on the basis of minimum packaging volume and minimum price.

An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of biopreservation media providers, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as years of experience, product portfolio strength (in terms of preservation condition, presence of serum, type of biological sample, maximum packaging volume and area of application), and partnership activity (in terms of number of partnerships and type of agreements).

Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are engaged in offering biopreservation media, featuring a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2015-2021, covering manufacturing and supply agreements, product distribution agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions and other agreements.

A Bowman's strategy clock framework to understand the pricing strategy of the biopreservation media offered by the company along with its competitive position. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of the biopreservation media based upon its characteristics.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering biopreservation media?

What is the most likely preservation condition supported by the biopreservation media offered?

What are the key geographical regions where biopreservation media providers are located?

What partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in the domain of biopreservation media?

What are the key factors influencing the price of biopreservation media?

What are the likely market opportunities for different types of biopreservation media in the emerging market?

What are the anticipated future trends related to biopreservation media providers' market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Biopreservation Media Providers: Service Providers Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Company

4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3. Biopreservation Media: Market Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Preservation Condition

4.3.2. Analysis by Type of Serum

4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Biological Sample

4.3.4. Analysis by Area of Application

4.3.5. Analysis by Type of Packaging Format

4.3.6. Analysis by Packaging Volume

4.3.7. Analysis by Product Price



5. KEY INSIGHTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (World Map Representation)

5.3. Analysis by Year of Establishment, Company Size, Number of Biopreservation Media

5.4. Analysis by Preservation Condition and Area of Application (Treemap Representation)

5.5. Analysis by Company Size, Region, Preservation Condition, Type of Serum and Type of Biological Sample (Grid Representation)

5.6. Analysis by Minimum Packaging Volume and Minimum Price (Heat Map Representation)



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Benchmarking of Product Portfolio Strength

6.5. Benchmarking of Partnership Activity

6.6. Biopreservation Media Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

6.6.1. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Very Small Companies

6.6.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies

6.6.3. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-Sized Companies

6.6.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies



7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. BioLife Solutions

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Cell Applications

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. HiMedia Laboratories

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. Merck

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.6. Thermo Fischer Scientific

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.7. United States Biological

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.8. ZenBio

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Biopreservation Media Providers: Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.2.1. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

8.3.2.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Company Size

8.3.3. Analysis by Type of Partner

8.3.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

8.3.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partner and Type of Partnership

8.3.3.3. Analysis by Type of Partner and Company Size

8.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.5. Regional Analysis

8.3.5.1. Local and International Deals

8.3.5.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

8.3.5.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters of Partner

8.3.5.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters of Partner and Type of Partnership



9. BOWMAN CLOCK PRICING STRATEGY

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Bowman Strategy Clock

9.2.1. Two Dimensions of Bowman Strategy Clock

9.2.2. Eight Positions on Bowman Strategy Clock

9.3. Framework

9.3.1. Methodology

9.3.2. Theoretical Framework and Price Evaluation Hypothesis

9.3.3. Results and Interpretation

9.3.3.1. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Preservation Condition

9.3.3.2. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Type of Serum

9.3.3.3. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Type of Biological Sample

9.3.3.4. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Minimum Packaging Volume

9.3.3.5. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Maximum Packaging Volume

9.3.3.6. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Packaging Format

9.3.3.7. Product Price Evaluation Matrix: Information on Area of Application

9.3.4. Concluding Remarks



10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



11. CONCLUSION



12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION



