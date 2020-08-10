Worldwide Bioremediation Technology & Services Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioremediation Technology & Services - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bioremediation Technology & Services market accounted for $9.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $17.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are augment the usage of fungus for treatment process of soil, increase in oil trading and enlarge in oil-contaminated sites. However, treatment time is typically longer are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Bioremediation is the procedure, which uses organisms to neutralize or take away contamination from waste. This technique works by providing microorganisms with dissimilar materials such as fertilizers and oxygen as well as extra conditions to stay alive. The significance of bioremediation is that it does not use chemicals and permits the waste to be recycled once the contamination is removed or neutralized.



By product, in situ bioremediation segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to clean up hazardous compounds there in the surroundings. In suit bioremediation is used to neutralize pollutants together with hydrocarbons, chlorinated compounds, nitrates, and toxic metals among additional pollutants through a different of chemical mechanisms.



On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of companies present bioremediation services in the region. Presence of chief manufacturing industries, and augment in government funding for research & development activities in the bioremediation field are driving market growth in the region.



Some of the key players in Bioremediation Technology & Services Market include Altogen Labs, Aquatech International, Drylet, Insitu Remediation Services Limited, Ivey International, Probiosphere, Regenesis, Sarva Bio Remed, Sevenson, Environmental Services, Soilutions, Sumas Remediation Services and Xylem.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ex Situ Bioremediation

5.3 In Situ Bioremediation



6 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Phytoremediation

6.3 Bioaugmentation

6.4 Bioreactors

6.5 Land-based Treatments

6.6 Fungal Remediation

6.7 Biostimulation



7 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wastewater Remediation

7.3 Oilfield Remediation

7.4 Soil Remediation



8 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distributor

8.3 Direct Sales



9 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Residential



10 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Altogen Labs

12.2 Aquatech International

12.3 Drylet

12.4 Insitu Remediation Services Limited

12.5 Ivey International

12.6 Probiosphere

12.7 Regenesis

12.8 Sarva Bio Remed

12.9 Sevenson

12.10 Environmental Services

12.11 Soilutions

12.12 Sumas Remediation Services

12.13 Xylem



