Worldwide Biosimilar Industry to 2026 - The Expiry of Patents of Various Blockbuster Drugs is a Major Growth Factor

This report on the global biosimilar market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global biosimilar market to grow with a CAGR of 35.12% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on biosimilar market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on biosimilar market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global biosimilar market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global biosimilar market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing number of geriatric population and increasing awareness about biosimilar among the patients and doctors

Increasing number of patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer

2) Restraints

The high manufacturing cost and complexity of production are expected to be the major restraints

3) Opportunities

The expiry of patents of various blockbuster drugs is a major factor for the growth

Segment Covered

The global biosimilar market is segmented on the basis of product, and application.



The Global Biosimilar Market by Product

Human Growth Hormones

Monoclonal Antibodies

Insulin

Peptides

Erythropoietin

Other Products

The Global Biosimilar Market by Application

Oncology

Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Other Applications

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the biosimilar market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the biosimilar market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global biosimilar market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Biosimilar Market Highlights

2.2. Biosimilar Market Projection

2.3. Biosimilar Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Biosimilar Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Biosimilar Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Biosimilar Market



4. Biosimilar Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Biosimilar Market by Product

5.1. Human Growth Hormones

5.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.3. Insulin

5.4. Peptides

5.5. Erythropoietin

5.6. Other Products



6. Global Biosimilar Market by Application

6.1. Oncology

6.2. Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

6.3. Growth Hormone Deficiency

6.4. Infectious Diseases

6.5. Other Applications



7. Global Biosimilar Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Biosimilar Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Biosimilar Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Biosimilar Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Biosimilar Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Biosimilar Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Biosimilar Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Biosimilar Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Biosimilar Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Biosimilar Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Biosimilar Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Allergan plc

8.2.2. BIOCAD

8.2.3. Biocon Limited

8.2.4. BioXpress Therapeutics SA

8.2.5. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

8.2.6. Celltrion Inc

8.2.7. Coherus BioSciences, Inc

8.2.8. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

8.2.9. Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd

8.2.10. Novartis AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9pq9u

