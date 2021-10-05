Worldwide Biosurgery Industry to 2028 - by Product, Application, Source Type and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosurgery Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global biosurgery market is anticipated to display growth at a CAGR of 6.21% through the projected period of 2021-2028.

Over the years, technological advancements and innovations in healthcare facilities have resulted in the rise in biosurgery across various nations. Here, biosurgery plays a vital role as an alternative to conventional open surgery. Hence, technological advancements, in addition to the rising geriatric population, are estimated to widen the scope and growth of the biosurgery market over the coming years.



However, the high cost of surgeries, coupled with complications relating to immune response, are significant factors that weigh down the progression of the biosurgery market globally.



The global biosurgery market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-growing region in the biosurgery market over the forecast period. The region's strong growth can be attributed to various factors, such as the growing burden of chronic diseases, the rising number of surgical procedures, and the development of new products. Furthermore, the prevalence of various lifestyle conditions and the increasing geriatric population are another set of factors expected to augment the demand for biosurgery products, thereby driving the biosurgery market on a growth path.



The distinguished companies in the biosurgery market include B Braun Melsungen AG, CSL Limited, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, RTI Surgical, Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group NV, Baxter International Inc, and Sanofi.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company involved in developing, manufacturing, and selling medical devices, lab equipment, and diagnostic products. Its product portfolio includes syringes and pen needles, infusion pumps, hemostats, and other products. The company offers its products to life science researchers, healthcare institutes, clinical labs, and pharmaceutical companies. It has operations across various regions, including Asia-Pacific and Europe, with headquarters in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Biosurgery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Biosurgery Market

2.2. Trends in Biosurgery Technology

2.3. Key Insights

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Key Buying Outlook

2.8. Key Market Strategies

2.8.1. Contracts and Partnerships

2.8.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, & Divestitures

2.8.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.8.4. New Product Launches & Developments

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Growing Aging Population

2.9.2. Technological Advancements and Innovations in Healthcare Facilities

2.9.3. Surge in Surgical Treatments for Musculoskeletal Disorders

2.9.4. Prevalence of Spinal Fusion and Joint Reconstruction

2.9.5. Strong Focus on Research and Development

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. High Cost of Surgeries

2.10.2. Complications Related to Immune Response

2.10.3. Usage of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Research and Investments in Bioengineering

2.11.2. Development of Policies for Reimbursement and Compensation



3. Global Biosurgery Market - by Product

3.1. Hemostatic Agents

3.2. Bone-Graft Substitutes

3.2.1. Synthetic Graft Extenders

3.2.2. Demineralized Bone Matrix

3.2.3. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

3.2.4. Cell-Based Matrices

3.3. Surgical Sealing Agents

3.3.1. Natural

3.3.2. Synthetic

3.4. Soft-Tissue Management

3.4.1. Synthetic Mesh/Patch

3.4.2. Natural Mesh/Patch

3.5. Anti-Adhesive Agents

3.6. Staple Line Reinforcement



4. Global Biosurgery Market - by Application

4.1. Orthopedic Surgery

4.2. Cardio and Thoracic Surgery

4.3. Neuro and Spine Surgery

4.4. General Surgery

4.5. Other Applications



5. Global Biosurgery Market - by Source Type

5.1. Natural

5.2. Synthetic



6. Global Biosurgery Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Baxter International Inc

7.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.3. B Braun Melsungen AG

7.4. Csl Limited

7.5. Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)

7.6. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

7.7. Medtronic plc

7.8. Rti Surgical

7.9. Sanofi

7.10. Smith & Nephew plc

7.11. Stryker Corporation

7.12. Wright Medical Group Nv

7.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc



8. Research Methodology & Scope



