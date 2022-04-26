Worldwide Blood Based Biomarker Industry to 2030 - Featuring Sysmex, Minomic and C2N Diagnostics Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Based Biomarker Market, By Type, By Disease, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The term biomarker, or biological marker, refers to a broad range of measures that capture what is happening in a cell or organism at a given moment. Blood-based biomarkers can be effective in formulating new diagnostic and treatment proposals. Blood-based biomarkers have significant advantages of being time and cost-efficient



Market Dynamics

Key players operating in the global blood based biomarker market are focusing on adoption of growth strategies such as product launch, collaboration, and fund raise which are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in September 2020, ONCOtracker, Inc., a West Hollywood-based oncology company and The Binding Site Group Ltd, provides specialist diagnostic products to clinicians and laboratory professionals worldwide, announced they have entered into an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement to develop a novel clinical laboratory test for measuring sBCMA, a novel blood-based biomarker, which has shown promise to monitor and predict outcomes for patients with common blood-based cancers including multiple myeloma (MM) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other related conditions.

Moreover, for instance, in April 2021, Sera Prognostics, a Women's health company had secured US$100 m in Series E financing to advance the commercialization of its PreTRM test for premature birth risk. The PreTRM test is a clinically validated and commercially available blood-based biomarker test, which offers an early, precise, and individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Blood Based Biomarker Market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global blood based biomarker market based on the following parameters - Company Highlights, Products Portfolio, Key Highlights, Financial Performance, Strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Diadem srl., Proteomedix, Cleveland Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GENFIT, Nutech Cancer Biomarkers India Pvt Ltd, SysmOex Corporation, Minomic, Creative Diagnostics, Eisai Co., Ltd., and C2N Diagnostics

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global blood based biomarker market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global blood based biomarker market

