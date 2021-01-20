Worldwide Blood Cancer Drugs Industry to 2026 - Featuring Amgen, AstraZeneca and Astellas Pharma Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Cancer Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global blood cancer drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global blood cancer drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on blood cancer drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on blood cancer drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global blood cancer drugs market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global blood cancer drugs market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segment Covered

The global blood cancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of product, treatment approach, and application.



The Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Product

Rituaxan/Mabthera

Gleevac/Glivec

Revlimid

Velcade

Tasigna

Pomalyst

Vidaza

Others

The Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Treatment Approach

Chemotherapeutic

Targeted Therapies

Immunotherapeutic

The Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Application

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the blood cancer drugs market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the blood cancer drugs market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global blood cancer drugs market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Highlights

2.2. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Projection

2.3. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Blood Cancer Drugs Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Treatment Approach

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Blood Cancer Drugs Market



4. Blood Cancer Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Product

5.1. Rituaxan/Mabthera

5.2. Gleevac/Glivec

5.3. Revlimid

5.4. Velcade

5.5. Tasigna

5.6. Pomalyst

5.7. Vidaza

5.8. Others



6. Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Treatment Approach

6.1. Chemotherapeutic

6.2. Targeted Therapies

6.3. Immunotherapeutic



7. Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Application

7.1. Leukemia

7.2. Lymphoma

7.3. Multiple Myeloma



8. Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Product

8.1.2. North America Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Treatment Approach

8.1.3. North America Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Product

8.2.2. Europe Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Treatment Approach

8.2.3. Europe Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Product

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Treatment Approach

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Product

8.4.2. RoW Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Treatment Approach

8.4.3. RoW Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Blood Cancer Drugs Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Blood Cancer Drugs Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Amgen Inc

9.2.2. AstraZeneca PLC

9.2.3. Astellas Pharma Inc

9.2.4. Bayer AG

9.2.5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

9.2.6. Celgene Corporation

9.2.7. Eli Lilly

9.2.8. F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

9.2.9. Johnson & Johnson

9.2.10. Novartis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6y9icr

