Worldwide Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Industry to 2026 - Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to various chronic and acute diseases

2) Restraints

High cost associated with advanced analyzers and stringent regulatory landscape

3) Opportunities

Growing investment in R&D activities by the major players to develop innovative analyzers

Segment Covered

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, and end user.



The Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Product

Blood Gas Analyzer

Electrolyte Analyzer

Combined Analyzer

The Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Modality

Portable

Bench-top

Laboratory

The Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by End User

Clinical Laboratories

Point-of-care

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Bayer AG

Edan Instruments Inc.

ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Medica Corporation

OPTI Medical systems Inc.

Radiometer Medical ApS

Siemens AG

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Modality

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market



4. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Product

5.1. Blood Gas Analyzer

5.2. Electrolyte Analyzer

5.3. Combined Analyzer



6. Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Modality

6.1. Portable

6.2. Bench-top

6.3. Laboratory



7. Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by End User

7.1. Clinical Laboratories

7.2. Point-of-care

7.3. Diagnostic Centers

7.4. Others



8. Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Product

8.1.2. North America Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Modality

8.1.3. North America Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Product

8.2.2. Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Modality

8.2.3. Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Product

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Modality

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Product

8.4.2. RoW Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Modality

8.4.3. RoW Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

9.2.2. Bayer AG

9.2.3. Edan Instruments Inc.

9.2.4. ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH

9.2.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.2.6. Nova Biomedical Corporation

9.2.7. Medica Corporation

9.2.8. OPTI Medical systems Inc.

9.2.9. Radiometer Medical ApS

9.2.10. Siemens AG



