Worldwide Boat Industry to 2025 - Boating as a Recreational Activity is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 -- The "Global Boat Market: Analysis By Boat Type (Motor and Sail), By End User (Pleasure, Fishing, Military and Commercial), By Region (NA, Europe and APAC) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the global boat market with analysis of market size in terms of by value, volume and segments and etc.

The report also includes a detailed regional analysis of the global pleasure boat market of regions such as, Middle East, North America and Europe comprising of its market by value and volume. Under the competitive landscape, the global boat market players have been compared on the basis of revenues and market capitalization.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the market has also been forecasted till the period 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Brunswick Corporation, Beneteau Group and Malibu Boats Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global boat market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.



The global boat market can be split up on the basis of application type and type of propulsion. On the basis of application type, the market can be further bifurcated into pleasure, fishing, commercial and military boats. On the basis of propulsion, the market has been split into motor boats and sail boats.



The global boat market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the coming years. The market is supported by various growth drivers such as taking up of boating more frequently as a recreational activity, increasing number of high net worth individuals (HNWI), improving customer confidence index and efforts by governments in major countries such as the US and China to generate interest of boating among the masses.



Environmental issues due to the use of certain materials during boat manufacturing and affects of adverse weather conditions on the revenue-generating capacity of boat players are some of the challenges faced by the market.



Rising M&A activity, autonomous boats in pipeline, adoption of IoT technology, initiatives of attracting millennials towards boating, innovative materials used for boat building emergence of beacons and commercialization of hybrid leisure boats are some of the latest trends existing in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Boats: An Overview

2.2 Global Boat Market: Supply Chain Analysis

2.3 Global Boat Market Segments



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Boat Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Boat Market by Value

3.2 Global Boat Market: Propulsion Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Boat Market Value by Type of Propulsion (Motorboat and Sailboat)

3.2.2 Global Motorboat/ Powerboat Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Sail Boats Market by Value

3.3 Global Boat Market: Application Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Boat Market Value by Application Type (Pleasure Boat and Others)

3.3.2 Global Pleasure Boat Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Pleasure Boat Market Value by Region (Middle East and Rest of the World)

3.3.4 Global Pleasure Boat Market by Volume

3.3.5 Global Pleasure Boat Market Volume by Region (North America, Europe and Rest of the World)



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Middle East Boat Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Middle East Pleasure Boat Market by Value

4.2 North America Boat Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Pleasure Boat Market by Volume

4.3 Europe Boat Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Pleasure Boat Market by Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Boating as a Recreational Activity

5.1.2 Increasing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) Population

5.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

5.1.4 Government Initiatives to Improve Tourism

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Environmental Issues

5.2.2 Adverse Weather Conditions

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising M&A Activity

5.3.2 Autonomous Boats in Pipeline

5.3.3 Adoption of IoT Technology

5.3.4 Focus on Attracting Millennials towards Boating

5.3.5 Innovative Materials Used in Boat Building

5.3.6 Emergence of Beacons

5.3.7 Hybrid leisure boats



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Boat Market Players Analysis



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Brunswick Corporation

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Beneteau Corporation

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Malibu Boats Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

