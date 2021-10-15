Worldwide Bone Putty Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Putty Market on the basis of Type (Orthopedic Surgery and Dental Surgery), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bone putty is a kind of waxy biomaterial applied in and around non-union fractures. To give regenerative growth prospects, it offers a load-bearing, osteoconductive, bone-like structure. Then putty changes into harmless, absorbable by-products once the bone is healed. With the help of attraction of the patient's stem cells, bone putty will provide the development of natural bone and self-healing around the soft tissue.

The Bone Putty Market is projected to grow at the rate of 5.7% CAGR by 2027 due to the number of orthopedic and dental operative procedures increasing due to the rising bone fractures or injuries and various bone-associated issues. In addition, the increase in trauma cases is also majorly fostering factor increasing the demand for bone putty. Moreover, using bone putty generally minimizes future pain and focuses on patient-centric supply, which is also likely to enhance bone putty market growth. Apart from this, bone putty might have a potential infection of the soft tissue, and incomplete growth of bone and low compatibility are few factors that might restrict the bone putty market growth.

The bone putty market is bifurcated into Orthopedic Surgery and Dental Surgery as per the market by type. Orthopedic surgery acquires a substantial share in the market compared to dental surgery. As bone putty is a highly flexible technology accessible in applying in bone regeneration, which naturally enhances bone development is a key reason for supporting the segment's growth. Moreover, bone putty is an optimized bone graft substitute for orthopedic, trauma, and spine surgery. Furthermore, the increasing number of bone fractures and traumas due to the increasing incidence of accidents also increases the demand for bone putty for orthopedic surgeries.



Further based on the end-users, the bone putty market end-users include Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others. Among them, the significant end users of bone putty are hospitals with a prominent share in the market. This is due to the increasing well-developed and well-equipped hospitals worldwide and the increasing number of patients requiring orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, Governments are extending support and funding for increasing the number of skilled surgeons resulting in increased number of hospitals offering orthopedic surgeries.



Based on geographical analysis, the bone putty market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American region has obtained a leading share in the market. The leading share is ascribed to the huge number of manufacturers, technological advancements, and rising incidence of trauma injury and accidental rates in the region.



One of the key factors expected to majorly stimulate the global market for bone putty is the rising geriatric population across the world. The aged people are more prone to suffer from various orthopedic diseases. Specifically, spinal disorders have increased the number of orthopedic surgeries, which eventually increases the demand for the bone putty market.



The bone putty market report provides information on the global market, including few major players such as Wright Medical Group N.V., NovaBone Products LLC, Thommen Medical AG, Veterinary Transplant Services, Inc., Bonalive Biomaterials Ltd., DePuy Synthes, Synergy Biomedical, Artoss, Inc., Zimmer Biomet and Abyrx, Inc.



Henceforth, the introduction of unconventional man-made or natural bone putty is changing the bone grafting substitutes in effectively healing bone fractures. Bone putty is considered an effective technology for the unmet orthopedic patient population requirements.

The report gives an overall study of the bone putty market in terms of product, end user, and geography.

This study provides exclusive information on attributes impacting bone putty market growth (drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges).

This report further offers the predictions of the market size, in major regions namely North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , and RoW.

, , , and RoW. This study estimates the competitive landscape mapping regarding product launches, technological advancements, mergers, and expansions of the key vendors operating in the bone putty market.

