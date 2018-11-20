Worldwide Boric Acid Market Outlook 2018-2022, Led by AECOM, Babcock International Group, Bechtel, Holtec International, and Orano
The "Global Boric Acid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global boric acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of boron-based nano-lubrication additives. The growing demand for boron-based nano-lubrication additives for various industries like manufacturing, transportation, power generation, is expected to boost the markets growth during the forecast period.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings. The growing use of fiberglass as a construction insulation material is expected to drive the demand for boric acid.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the threat of substitutes. The alternatives materials in various application like glass, detergents and insulation is expected to hinder the market growth.
Key Vendors
- AECOM
- Babcock International Group
- Bechtel
- Holtec International
- Orano
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Glass and ceramics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Detergents - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand from renewable energy
- Development of boron-based nano-lubrication additives
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- Avantor
- Eti Maden
- Gujarat Boron Derivatives
- Rio Tinto
- Russian Bor Concern
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x683wf/worldwide_boric?w=5
