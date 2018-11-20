Worldwide Boric Acid Market Outlook 2018-2022, Led by AECOM, Babcock International Group, Bechtel, Holtec International, and Orano

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Boric Acid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global boric acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of boron-based nano-lubrication additives. The growing demand for boron-based nano-lubrication additives for various industries like manufacturing, transportation, power generation, is expected to boost the markets growth during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings. The growing use of fiberglass as a construction insulation material is expected to drive the demand for boric acid.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the threat of substitutes. The alternatives materials in various application like glass, detergents and insulation is expected to hinder the market growth.

Key Vendors

AECOM

Babcock International Group

Bechtel

Holtec International

Orano

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Glass and ceramics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Detergents - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand from renewable energy

Development of boron-based nano-lubrication additives

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M

Avantor

Eti Maden

Gujarat Boron Derivatives

Rio Tinto

Russian Bor Concern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x683wf/worldwide_boric?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

