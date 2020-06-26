Worldwide Breast Imaging Markets; 2018-2019, 2020 and 2021-2027 with COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Ionizing (FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, CT, CBCT), Non-Ionizing (Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, AWBU, Breast Thermography)], End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center), and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Breast Imaging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2020 to 2027 to Reach $7.08 Billion by 2027

The growth in the overall breast imaging market is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising prevalence and incidence of breast cancer, growing awareness for early detection of breast diseases, technological innovations and launch of advanced breast imaging equipment & software, and increasing investment and funding in R&D for breast cancer treatment. Moreover, the extensive research in the development of hybrid imaging systems offers significant opportunities for players operating in the breast imaging market.



The global breast imaging market study presents, historical market data in terms of value and volume (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 - by technology [ionizing (FFDM, analog, 3D mammogram, CT, CBCT), non-ionizing (breast ultrasound, breast MRI, AWBU, breast thermography)], end user (hospital, diagnostic imaging center), and geography



Based on technology, the non-ionizing technology segment is slated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the next few years, due to their advantages over ionizing technologies such as high safety as no radiation exposure is required; accurate detection of breast tumor location; and higher sensitivity for smaller breast lesion.



Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall breast imaging market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing investments on healthcare infrastructure development, higher purchasing power, availability of well-equipped operating & diagnostic rooms, and better health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the breast imaging market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global breast imaging market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

However, Asia-Pacific region will be the fastest growing regional market due to the accelerated economic growth of many countries in this region; increasing prevalence of breast cancer; and growing government focus towards improvement of healthcare sector. In addition, frequent breast screening programs to spread awareness related to importance of early diagnosis in the region is the other key factor propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific breast imaging market.



The key players operating in the global breast imaging market are Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Carestream Health, Inc (U.S.), Planmed Oy (Finland), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Dilon Technologies Inc. (U.S.), CMR Naviscan Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Aurora Healthcare US Corp (U.S.), and SonoCine Inc. (U.S.) among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Prevalence and Incidence of Breast Cancer

4.2.2. Growing Awareness for Early Detection of Breast Diseases

4.2.3. Technological Innovations and Launch of Advanced Breast Imaging Equipment & Software

4.2.4. Increasing Investment and Funding in R&D for Breast Cancer Treatments

4.2.5. Rising Women Aging Population

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Breast Imaging Equipment

4.3.2. Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedure

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Extensive Research in the Development of Hybrid Imaging Systems

4.5. Challenge

4.5.1. Errors Associated with Breast Screening and Diagnosing

4.5.2. Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Products

4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Breast Imaging Market



5. Global Breast Imaging Market, by Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ionizing Technology

5.2.1. Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM)

5.2.2. Analog Mammography

5.2.3. 3D Breast Tomosynthesis

5.2.4. Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT)

5.2.5. Molecular Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSGI)

5.2.6. Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

5.2.7. Computed Tomography (CT)

5.2.8. Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

5.3. Non-Ionizing Technology

5.3.1. Breast Ultrasound

5.3.2. Breast MRI

5.3.3. Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound (AWBS)

5.3.4. Breast Thermography

5.3.5. Optical Imaging



6. Global Breast Imaging Market, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

6.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



7. Breast Imaging Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. U.K.

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Japan

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. India

7.4.4. Australia

7.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)

8.4.1. GE Healthcare (U.S.)

8.4.2. Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

8.4.3. Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)



9. Company Profile

9.1. GE Healthcare

9.1.1. Business Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Developments

9.1.4.1. New Product Launches

9.1.4.2. Agreements and Partnerships

9.2. Hologic, Inc.

9.3. Siemens Healthineers AG (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

9.4. Carestream Health, Inc.

9.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.6. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

9.7. Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Subsidiary of Canon Inc.)

9.8. Hitachi Medical Corporation (Subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.)

9.9. Aurora Healthcare US Corp.

9.10. Dilon Technologies, Inc.

9.11. CMR Naviscan Corporation

9.12. Planmed Oy

9.13. SonoCine Inc.



