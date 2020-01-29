Worldwide Bromine Derivatives Market Report - Market Data and Market Share Forecasts to 2027 on Regional and Country Level

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bromine Derivatives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bromine Derivatives Market accounted for $3.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques and high demand for halogenated flame retardants are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the ban on the usage of brominated flame retardant by the government is restraining market growth.



Bromine is a natural element found in underground wells, lakes, and oceans. This element is geographically distributed around the world, with the Dead Sea having the highest concentration of bromine. Bromine derivatives are widely utilized as catalysts and reactants for manufacturing several types of products like water disinfectants, dyes, flame retardants, agrochemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates, completion fluids, and biocides, among others.



Based on the derivative, zinc bromide segment is likely to have a huge demand. Zinc bromide (ZnBr2) is a colourless salt that has many properties in common with zinc chloride (ZnCl2). It is used as a transparent shield against radiation. ZnBr2 is used as an electrolyte in zinc bromide batteries that are rechargeable. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because the region is one of the crucial producers of natural gas and has also been observing steady growth in the production of shale gas.



