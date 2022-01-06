Worldwide Building Acoustic Insulation Industry to 2028 - Increase in Regulatory Standards Related to Noise Pollution are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Foamed Plastic), by Application (Residential, Non-residential), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to researchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building acoustic insulation market size is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Rising investment in infrastructure, stringent building code, energy efficiency, and increasing living standards are augmenting the growth of the market.



The market is witnessing significant growth on account of an increase in regulatory standards related to noise pollution and stringent energy efficiency and fire safety policies, which often call for greater insulation usage in buildings. These products are anticipated to gain popularity owing to the growing construction projects in the residential, commercial, educational, and industrial sectors.



The market is expected to witness internal substitution, wherein aerogel is expected to act as a replacement for glass wool as the product offers ease of installation and high performance in terms of durability and efficiency. However, the product is currently being used only in high-end applications owing to its high cost. With R&D initiatives in place to significantly reduce its cost, aerogel is expected to act as an excellent substitute for current materials.



The industry is concentrated with a few top players and is characterized by a diversified product portfolio, continuous developments, and increasing regional reach. However, a large number of small players are expected to enter the market owing to the increasing product demand in the non-residential sector.



Building Acoustic Insulation Market Report Highlights

By product, foamed plastic held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its low cost and high performance. The material provides excellent comfort by providing efficient sound absorption and vibration dampening

The non-residential application segment led the market in 2020. Growing noise pollution and increasing concerns over the comfort levels have triggered the demand for building acoustic insulation materials

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to growing residential and commercial construction and remodeling, coupled with rising awareness regarding product benefits among the urban population

The market is competitive due to the presence of major companies involved in product manufacturing. The market is characterized by a significant consumer base across the globe, with the companies operating their businesses through dedicated distribution networks

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Building Acoustic Insulation Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Building Acoustic Insulation Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenge Analysis

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. Suppliers Power

3.6.3. BuyersPower

3.6.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.6.5. Threat of New Entrants

3.7. PESTLE Analysis

3.7.1. Political

3.7.2. Economic

3.7.3. Social

3.7.4. Technology

3.7.5. Environmental

3.7.6. Legal



Chapter 4. Building Acoustic Insulation Market : Product Estimates & Analysis

4.1. Building Acoustic Insulation Market : Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Glass Wool

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3. Rock Wool

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4. Foamed Plastic

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Building Acoustic Insulation Market : Application Estimates & Analysis

5.1. Building Acoustic Insulation Market : Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Non-residential

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Building Acoustic Insulation Market : Regional Estimates & Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Company Market Positioning

7.5. Competitive Environment

7.6. Strategy Framework



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2. Owens Corning

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3. Rockwool International

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Financial performance

8.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4. Armacell International S.A.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5. Kingspan Group plc

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.6. Knauf Insulation

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Financial performance

8.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7. BASF

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Financial performance

8.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.8. Johns Manville

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Financial performance

8.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.9. Fletcher Insulation

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Financial performance

8.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.10. Cellecta Ltd.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Financial performance

8.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.10.4. Strategic initiatives building acoustic insulation



